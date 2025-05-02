Manchester United are now frontrunners to claim their first European silverware in seven years, and if they meet Premier League rivals Tottenham in the Europa League final, they'll do so with a significant advantage. Both English sides bagged three goals in their respective semi-final first-leg wins on Thursday night, with United dismantling Athletic Bilbao and Spurs overcoming Bodo/Glimt.

On Basque Country soil, Casemiro opened the scoring before Bruno Fernandes netted twice - his first coming from a hotly debated 35th-minute penalty - putting Ruben Amorim's men firmly in control. Meanwhile, Tottenham saw off the first-ever Norwegian club to reach a major European semi-final, thanks to goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, and Dominic Solanke.