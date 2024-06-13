Highlights Manchester United have reportedly agreed terms with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton are demanding £70m for Branthwaite, but United's transfer budget may be an issue.

Youngster Branthwaite impressed this season, drawing praise from Jamie Carragher.

The first major signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era could be right around the corner as it is being reported that Manchester United have agreed terms with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Englishman had a standout season for the Toffees, featuring regularly as Sean Dyche's men overcame multiple points deductions to secure their place in the Premier League next season. It has led to rave reviews from many, with Jamie Carragher labelling the youngster as 'very special.'

And with the latest information, it is being suggested that Branthwaite has chosen Old Trafford as his next destination, with the two parties reportedly reaching a deal.

Manchester United Agree Terms with Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton want £70m to sell the player

According to The Times, it is believed that the Red Devils have agreed a weekly wage with the centre-half of between £150-£160k p/w. However, one major stumbling block is that Everton are said to be demanding £70m for the defender. Given that other reports have suggested that United only have a transfer budget of £50m this summer before sales, this figure will need to be lowered for the two parties to strike an agreement.

However, Everton's struggles with financial fair play may make negotiations more straightforward. The Toffees were docked a total of eight points during the 2023/24 Premier League season for failing to comply with FFP regulations, and are still not out of the woods yet.

It has been reported that Everton are one of six clubs who must sell players before the 30th June in order to meet PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules). As Branthwaite is a product of Everton's youth academy, his sale would be seen purely as profit, which means that it would have a drastic impact on the club's ability to avoid any further sanctions. The potential sales of stars such as Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have also been rumoured.

That being said, the Merseyside club have no intentions of being bullied into a lower price and are aiming to stand their ground when it comes to the £70m valuation of Branthwaite.

Jarrad Branthwaite Career So Far

The 2023/24 season was a breakout campaign for the defender

With Everton struggling to find the resources to strengthen in the transfer market last summer, Branthwaite was one of many young players who was given the opportunity to shine under Sean Dyche. Having previously had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eidenhoven, the 21-year-old was drafted into the first team and formed a formidable partnership alongside James Tarkowski.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to WhoScored, Jarrad Branthwaite was the third best Everton player in the Premier League last season with a 6.90 rating.

His performances would not only steer Everton to safety, something that appeared incredibly unlikley following their points deductions, but also earned him his first England cap in the pre-Euro 2024 friendly against Bosnia. Branthwaite was later left out of the final squad for the Euros but could now have his sights set on being the first marquee signing of the INEOS era.