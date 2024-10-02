Manchester United are continuing work on their squad build, and GIVEMESPORT sources are indicating they intend to have a shortlist of options ready by the end of November.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a slow start to the new season, collecting just three wins from eight matches as they head into a Europa League fixture at FC Porto on Thursday.

The Red Devils spent over £200million on signings in the summer as Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Sekou Kone and Manuel Ugarte were all added to the ranks, but there is still a need for the depth chart to improve and even the preferred starting line-up is going to get attention when the next period of transfer business begins.

Red Devils to Prioritise Left-Back Acquisition

Shaw still facing longer on treatment table through injury

Over the next eight weeks, Manchester United’s recruitment staff will work to put clearer focus on their January targets with the aim of quickly understanding which players from their shopping list are likely to become attainable.

They will continue to check on previous targets, but new ones are also set to be added. The area of priority will be at left-back as Luke Shaw is expected to remain out of action for some time and there are concerns about the position long-term. The club had hoped for Shaw to have a new lease of life this season, but his injury problems have not eased.

Ten Hag has been cautious about putting a return date on Shaw but had optimism he could be back in the frame at the end of this month. At this stage though, indications from insiders close to Manchester United suggest that the England international will likely be missing longer than that.

GMS sources revealed earlier this week that Fulham's Antonee Robinson is a key name that has popped up on the Red Devils' radar as he has both the defensive and attacking attributes that fit their future model.

Sources indicated that the Cottagers are going to attempt to move him beyond reach in the January market, but he will not be the only player in sight as new names are going to emerge and they are already at work to identify such talent.

Antonee Robinson's season-by-season statistics in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 6 0 2 1 0 2023/24 37 0 6 6 0 2022/23 35 0 1 8 0 2020/21 28 0 0 4 1 Statistics correct as of 02/10/2024

The names of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, Miguel Gutierrez at Girona and Bradley Locko from Brest have been touted as options for Manchester United from the summer, but they are also going to have some fresh options when they contemplate mid-season targets.

Ten Hag Looking at Bolstering Forward Options

Early season problems leading to new goalscorer being wanted

The forward position is also being looked at for Manchester United in the new year but, so far, there is less committal to making a signing on that front - or at least what sort of player they look for.

Part of the problem lies in the status profiling of such a player. The Red Devils do not want to stunt the growth potential of either Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund, but the early season problems show why signing another goalscorer is being considered.

Hojlund suffered an injury before the campaign began, and Zirkzee made it clear in an interview as soon as he signed that he was not a typical goalscoring centre forward. He has one goal so far.

Sources told GMS that there is some uncertainty about the type of forward they might sign in January, if they go ahead with doing so. An experienced head would be a good idea, but Manchester United’s philosophy under INEOS is supposed to be that they do not sign older players on short-term contracts as it does not help them build out longer-term with their main objectives.

