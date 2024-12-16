Manchester United have launched an investigation into which player has been leaking team news, and according to Neil Custis, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo were both quizzed by Ruben Amorim.

Some of United's starting XI's and early team news have been leaked in recent months, and understandably, the club will be hoping to crack down on it. Opposition sides can gain a genuine advantage heading into games if they know the team in advance, especially if news is being leaked the day before. Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst even posted a starting XI leak at around 10pm the night before their victory over Manchester City.

It's a common situation that happens with many clubs, but United don't appear to be happy with it happening to them. If Pep Guardiola was informed of the potential starting XI the night before their game against their rivals, then there is a chance he could have altered his game plan.

According to Custis, United have now launched an investigation as they hope to discover who has been leaking the team news early, with Garnacho and Amad among the players who have been quizzed by Amorim. Garnacho's brother Roberto has also been accused, but he denies any wrongdoing.

The report claims that Amorim is now satisfied that neither Amad nor Garnacho are involved in the leaking of team news. It's still unclear where the leak is coming from, but it appears United are going to do everything possible to discover who is responsible and put a stop to it.

Interestingly, Marcus Rashford and Garnacho were axed from the United squad to face City, but Amorim has insisted that it wasn't a disciplinary issue and more so what they've produced on the training ground. Speaking on the leaks, Amorim said...

"I know that story, I think it is impossible to fix, you have a lot of people in the club, the players talk with agents, it is not a good thing.”

Whether United can successfully clamp down on the situation remains to be seen, with Amorim suggesting that it's 'impossible' to fix, hinting that it's likely to continue happening.