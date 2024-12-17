Manchester United duo Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were left out of Ruben Amorim's squad to face Manchester City, and journalist Graeme Bailey has now confirmed that INEOS backed his decision and his handling of the situation.

When the team news was announced on Sunday afternoon, it came as a surprise to see both Rashford and Garnacho not included. Many United fans will have argued that the attacking duo should have been in the starting XI, but both players were omitted from the squad completely.

It was a decision from Amorim that certainly didn't backfire as the Red Devils secured a sensational 2-1 victory away to their rivals, with Amad Diallo, who played in attack ahead of Garnacho and Rashford, crucial in securing the three points.

According to The Athletic writer Laurie Whitwell, Jason Wilcox was likely to have been involved in the decision, with the director regularly at the training ground watching sessions. Wilcox sat in between Sir Dave Brailsford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the Manchester derby, which Whitwell described as 'notable'.

Journalist Bailey has now confirmed that INEOS had no issues with the decision to omit Garnacho and Rashford from the squad or with Amorim's handling of the situation...

“I am told the club has no issues with Amorim’s handling of the situation. He has made it clear to both that he hasn’t liked the attitude that either has shown and he has chosen this moment to make it clear to the squad as a whole what he expects. Amorim has certain levels and any player wanting to play for him has to hit certain levels of professionalism, attitude and commitment.”

Amorim is the man who sees and speaks to the players regularly, and he's joined a club who are massively underperforming. The Portuguese coach clearly felt that something drastic had to change, and he's made a huge statement by dropping two of the biggest names in the United squad.

It's still unclear what the decision from Amorim means for the short-term future of Rashford and Garnacho, and it will be interesting to see whether they are involved in Europa League action later this week.