Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho should feel like he's got an opportunity to get into the team, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he could have a chance to displace Marcus Rashford.

Rashford hasn't hit the heights expected of him so far this season as United's struggles continue.

Although Garnacho spent time with the United academy during his youth years, the Argentine forward only arrived at the club a few years ago, joining from Atletico Madrid for a fee of just £100k. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester club signed Garnacho for the 'price of a parking space in London', labelling the deal 'unbelievable'. The youngster has shown glimpses of talent during his time at Old Trafford, and he's slowly becoming a key first-team player.

However, starting games regularly has been difficult for Garnacho, especially considering he is competing with Rashford for a place on the left-hand side. The England international has struggled this campaign, so Garnacho may be feeling hard done by. Erik ten Hag appears to consider Rashford undroppable, despite his poor form.

Manchester United Squad Stats 2023/2024 Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Jadon Sancho Antony Average rating 6.93 6.16 6.25 6.86 Goals 1 0 0 0 Key passes per 90 1.3 0.2 0.3 2 Dribbles per 90 2.6 0.4 1 1.3 Stats according to WhoScored

No United winger has excelled this campaign and Garnacho hasn't been given much of a chance to impress, but since bursting onto the scene at Old Trafford, the 19-year-old has shown vast potential. With the Red Devils struggling as a team, it could be a good opportunity to give Garnacho some more responsibility, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see ten Hag eventually drop some of his key, senior players, if they continue to underperform. Rasmus Hojlund is the only player in attack who came out of their recent display against Galatasaray with any credit, and the 20-year-old has been in impressive form since arriving at the club.

Garnacho impressing at Old Trafford - Dean Jones

Rashford's place in the side shouldn't be a guarantee, especially if his performances continue. The England international has scored just once in the Premier League so far this campaign, and considering he found the back of the net 17 times in the top flight last season, his drop-off in form has been remarkable.

Jones has suggested that Rashford shouldn't be untouched in this United side and his place has to be under threat at some point. The journalist adds that Garnacho should feel that he has an opportunity to break into the starting XI, although he doesn't expect Rashford to be dropped despite his poor form. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"If this is actually going to be successful, then it's going to be heavily reliant on Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund both coming into form. But at the same time, if Rashford is not performing well enough, then his place has to be under threat at some point. And Garnacho is starting to look tasty, he should feel that he's got an opportunity to work his way into that team. So I don't think that Rashford will be dropped, but I don't personally feel like he should be in a situation whereby he can't be touched."

Ten Hag opted not to bring Garnacho on during United's victory over Burnley last month, and the Dutch manager explained his decision after the game...

"He (Garnacho) was in against Munich and I thought our team was playing very well. So I wouldn’t change that tonight because this game was a demand to keep that organisation. That’s why I wouldn’t change. I saw the players were still capable and the fitness levels were good and the energy was still there, it was only 1-0. I wouldn’t change that because I also know that Burnley in one moment and in this moment where everything is against us – we have seen again a disallowed goal."

Will Rashford be dropped for Garnacho soon?

The issue with removing Rashford from the United XI is that he's capable of winning a game out of nothing. Although he's started poorly this season, the 25-year-old has proved himself over many years at the club. United currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table, and recently lost their second game of the Champions League group stage against Galatasaray, so something has to change.

Garnacho, who is earning £50k-a-week at Old Trafford, is still only 19 years old, so there could be a lot of pressure on his shoulders if he's tasked with the responsibility of being a difference maker, so it wouldn't be a surprise if ten Hag sticks with Rashford for the foreseeable future.

