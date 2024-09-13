Manchester United had Lille star Jonathan David as a live striker option this summer, and would likely have landed the striker if the move for Joshua Zirkzee didn't materialise according to ESPN.

United approached the transfer market intent on securing the services of a young forward who could provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, and ultimately acquired Zirkzee from Bologna for £34million. The Dutchman scored on his Premier League debut for the Red Devils, netting in the division's curtain raiser as Erik ten Hag's side narrowly saw off Fulham.

While initial signs have been largely positive, United did have a contingency plan in place if they couldn't reach an agreement with Bologna for Zirkzee. David, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract with Lille, was said to be available for just £25.3 million this summer, and was an option for the north-west club right up until the former Bayern man arrived at Carrington instead.

Man Utd Had David Deal in Place

The Lille striker has been prolific in France

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While United's order of preference for a number nine signing was clear in the summer, with Zirkzee their primary target, there was a definitive list of alternatives that were on the table if the Netherlands international didn't arrive at Old Trafford. The club had Ivan Toney and David on their shortlist, and ultimately decided against a move for the former as he was deemed too expensive.

This meant David became the first port of call if the Zirkzee deal collapsed. The Canadian scored 26 times in all competitions for Lille last season, bringing his tally to 87 goals in 189 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit and including the current 2024/25 season he has now scored 55 goals for Lille since the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The goal-scoring pedigree was evident for the 24-year-old, although United were said to want a forward who could contribute more to the build-up, which is why they opted for Zirkzee, who scored just 11 Serie A goals last season for Serie A's surprise package.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils would've met Lille's asking price - a maximum of £25.3 million for David, who has been described as "one of the best strikers in the world".

The former Gent man was supposedly keen on a switch to the Premier League, and would likely have agreed to a United move, but the deal ultimately didn't materialise as the FA Cup winners secured their main target.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only Stat Zirkzee David Appearances 34 34 Goals 11 19 Assists 4 4 Shots Per 90 2.74 2.6 Key Passes Per 90 1.4 1.1 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.69 0.51

Man United Could Still Sign Rabiot

The Frenchman is available for free

United's incoming transfer business may not be over yet, despite the window slamming shut on August 30th, as they're reportedly 'set to enter talks' with the agent of Adrien Rabiot, who is available on a free transfer. The France international rejected a new contract proposal from Juventus earlier this summer, but is yet to find a new club, possibly due to his excessive wage demands.

Still eager to further bolster their midfield, United could present Rabiot with a lucrative deal in the coming days, and would be able to register the player before January due to a Premier League loophole. The Manchester club have several players under the age of 21 who don't need to be registered as non-homegrown players, creating squad space for the mercurial midfielder.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/09/2024