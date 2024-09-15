Manchester United star Amad Diallo was his side's leading performer as Erik ten Hag led his charges back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

It was a much-needed triumph for the Red Devils after a disappointing loss at home to Liverpool before the international break. Despite conceding a penalty early in the game, Andre Onana made the save and United were able to push on from there.

Summer signing Matthijs de Ligt opened his account for the club, while Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho scored the remaining two goals. Diallo registered the assist for the second goal at the end of the first half.

Diallo Pinpointed as Red Devils' Star Performer

He registered an assist against Southampton

Despite not putting himself among the goals, Diallo was named United’s best player in their victory by Manchester Evening News reporter Luckhurst. Even though it was a difficult first half an hour for the visitors at St Mary’s, in which they conceded a penalty that was subsequently saved, Diallo was the standout performer as he carved out numerous openings.

The 22-year-old joined the club back in 2022 from Serie A side Atalanta. In his first few seasons at Old Trafford, he had loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland before joining the first team last season and making 12 appearances across all competitions.

This season, Diallo has featured in all four of United’s Premier League fixtures so far, and it seems his place in the starting line-up is warranted given his level of performances.

Having given Diallo an 8/10 rating, Luckhurst wrote:

“United's best player. Quick, strong and almost always made the right decision. Integral to United's openings before they scored.”

Ten Hag ‘Failed to Sign’ Faye During Summer

His agent has revealed the Old Trafford giants’ interest

Elsewhere, reports claim United failed with a summer bid to sign former Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye. The 20-year-old instead joined French side Rennes after just one season with the Catalan giants' B team.

The player’s agent, Andy Bara, revealed to Podcast Inkubator that United made an approach to sign his client, but Faye was not convinced his career would progress in England. Given he wasn’t a regular at Barcelona, he wanted to move somewhere where he would be guaranteed regular first team football.

Mikayil Faye 2023/24 stats for Barcelona's B team in all competitions Appearances 35 Goals 4 Assists 0 Minutes played 3,056

Bara also confirmed the defender only left Barcelona due to their financial struggles and the need to raise funds. A buy-back clause was included in the deal with Rennes worth in the region of €30million, so everything now rests on Faye’s development in Ligue 1 if he is to earn a move back to the La Liga club.

United instead bolstered their defensive ranks with the signings of De Ligt and Lille academy product Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old was highly sought-after this summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also battling for his signature.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt