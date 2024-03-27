Highlights Man Utd eyeing Everton's Amadou Onana & Jarrad Branthwaite.

They are likely to face competition for both players.

United look to reinforce both positions in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are interested in signing Everton duo Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite during the summer transfer window, but securing them won't be easy, with the Toffees unlikely to want to sell both, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Everton's financial troubles have been well-documented and clubs like United could look to take advantage when the market opens up again later this year. Onana and Branthwaite have been key figures under Sean Dyche this season, and they could help address some issues with Erik ten Hag's squad.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is likely to want to come in and sign young up-and-coming talents after acquiring a 25% stake in the club, with the Red Devils changing their recruitment strategy under INEOS.

Man Utd Interested in Amadou Onana

GMS sources have confirmed that Manchester United are interested in securing the signature of Everton midfielder Onana during the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have a host of targets to reinforce the middle of the park, but they are hoping to bring in someone with Premier League experience. Although the Belgian international is only 22, he's already established himself in England's top flight.

Amadou Onana's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 84.9 Tackles per game 2.5 Aerial battles won per game 2 Clearances per game 1 Long balls per game 2.3 Correct as of 27/03/2024

United are likely to face competition for Onana, and reports have suggested that the Toffees could demand in the region of £60m to allow him to depart. If multiple clubs enter the race in the summer, then it will be interesting to see whether Ratcliffe and his team can convince the 22-year-old to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford.

Young defender Branthwaite is also of interest to United, with sources revealing to GMS that he is considered one of the leading options for the Manchester club to sign a new centre-back if they decide to recruit from within the Premier League. According to TEAMtalk, Everton could demand up to £80m for the England youth international. The chances of the Toffees being willing to offload both players in the same window are considered slim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has won more headers in the Premier League this season than any other player while Amadou Onana has the highest aerial win percentage (both stats for players aged 22 or under).

Ratcliffe Wants to Reinforce Two Key Positions

According to GMS sources, United consider Onana and Branthwaite two key targets and signing a centre-back and central midfielder will be pivotal if they want to improve next season. The Red Devils are in a bit of a dilemma due to both players attracting interest from a host of other clubs, while they also understand that they will struggle to sign the duo in the same window.

As it stands, many of United's current targets are from abroad, but the Everton youngsters will help bring some much-needed Premier League experience to their squad, while also being players with plenty of potential.

All stats courtesy of FBref and WhoScored