Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Both are seeking a young left-back and are currently in the process of shortlisting targets. No approach has been made yet, but Kerkez has been scouted and discussed internally by both clubs.

Kerkez only joined Bournemouth from AZ last July for £15.5m and made 33 appearances in all competitions last season.

The 20-year-old is set to feature at Euro 2024 after making Marco Rossi's squad and is currently solely focused on international duty with Hungary.

"I am not occupied with transfer news, the people who take care of me deal with all of that," said Kerkez. "I am only focused on Bournemouth and my performances here. I know I am young, but I know what I can do and what level I can get to, so I just have to see what happens in the future."

Kerkez's Attacking Threat Attractive to Man Utd

Chelsea are also admirers

The appeal of Kerkez is his pace, positional sense and ability to make darting runs. He loves to dribble and take on defenders.

Milos Kerkez vs Luke Shaw - 2023/2024 Stats Milos Kerkez Luke Shaw Percentage of dribblers tackled 71.4% 60% Tackles 2.15 1.03 Blocks 1.42 1.68 Interceptions 0.91 0.56 Key passes 0.55 1.21 Statistics correct as of 06/06/2024

Manchester United are searching for a left-back to provide cover and competition to Luke Shaw. Last season they tried to loan Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, and when that potential move broke down, they settled on Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon until January.

Chelsea Want a Younger Left-back

Maresca does have options

Chelsea are also seeking a young left-back. New manager Enzo Maresca will have to decide whether to reward with the in-form Cucurella with a starting spot or use Ben Chilwell as his primary left-back. Centre-back Levi Colwill can also play on the left, even though it's not his preferred position, meaning Chelsea have options despite Lewis Hall joining Newcastle for £28m and Ian Maatsen likely to be sold, with Dortmund intent on making his move permanent.

Kerkez was first linked with Chelsea back in February and liked a series of posts on X linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge, perhaps offering a small clue as to his preference, although he hastily removed all social media activity to cover his tracks.

At this stage, interest from Manchester United and Chelsea is only formative and Bournemouth are yet to receive any contact. It's understood the Cherries would fight to keep Kerkez and value him at around £35m.

All stats courtesy of FBref