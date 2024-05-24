Highlights Manchester United and Manchester City are the two highest-paying clubs in the Premier League, with higher wage bills than all other English sides.

The Red Devils spend more money on player wages annually than their fierce rivals, proving financial power doesn't equal success in football.

Meanwhile, the Citizens' best players take more money home than the highest-earners in the United squad.

Manchester United and Manchester City are two of the richest clubs in world football and boast squads of extremely talented players that have been assembled for eye-watering amounts of money. The financial power of both sides doesn't necessarily equate to success, as the red side of the city has found out in recent years.

There's been a huge gulf in class between the Red Devils and the Citizens on the football pitch over the past eight years, with Pep Guardiola's side winning many trophies while their rivals are going through one of the driest spells in their history.

That said, it's always interesting to compare the money that goes into the huge footballing operations at the elite level of the sport. So the question is, which of the two juggernauts of English football stretch their financial capabilities the furthest?

Man Utd vs Man City - Wage Bills

The Red Devils spend more on wages each year

According to FBref (via Capology), Man United pay their collective squad of playing staff more each year than their close rivals. Both clubs spend staggering amounts of money on annual wages, but there is a difference of over £4 million between them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have the biggest annual wage bill of all 20 Premier League clubs.

United's yearly wage bill is reportedly £205,756,000 while City's is said to stand at £201,032,000. If money was the be-all and end-all in the beautiful game, then it would actually be Erik ten Hag's men that would be coming out on top on the pitch consistently. Instead, the club finished eighth in the 2023/24 season, while City lifted their fourth successive Premier League trophy.

Manchester United's Highest Earners

Casemiro takes home more than any other United star

A list of Man United's top earners makes for grim reading in general. Casemiro is the player that rakes in the most money, although the Brazilian's current ability has been brought into question with some extremely disappointing performances in the 2023-24 campaign. Raphael Varane is set to depart in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, meaning his £17,680,000-per-year earnings will be struck off the club's bill shortly.

Englishmen Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount are among the top five paid players at Old Trafford, with the former being the biggest star at the club and the latter being lured from Chelsea less than 12 months ago. Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho - who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund - are on the same annual salary as Mount despite their well-documented struggles in the red shirt.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes is surprisingly low on their list of highest earners as the Portuguese ace takes home £12,480,000 each year. His contributions on the pitch suggest he should be at the very top, which again points to poor planning on the club's side. Antony is the final player to make more than £10 million per year, which is mind-boggling for a player with just 11 goals in two seasons.

Manchester United's Top 10 Highest Paid Players Player Annual Wage Casemiro £18,200,000 Raphael Varane £17,680,000 Marcus Rashford £15,600,000 Mason Mount £13,000,000 Anthony Martial £13,000,000 Jadon Sancho £13,000,000 Bruno Fernandes £12,480,000 Antony £10,400,000 Harry Maguire £9,880,000 Luke Shaw £7,800,000

Manchester City's Highest Earners

Kevin De Bruyne earns more than any Man Utd player

When it comes to the players being paid the most at each of the Manchester clubs, it's actually the sky-blue side that shell out more money to their biggest-name stars. Kevin De Bruyne (£20,800,000) and Erling Haaland (£19,500,000) both get paid more than Casemiro. The pair played a huge role in the Citizens' historic treble success in 2023, and have done significantly more to bring in such extraordinary amounts of money.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish is on a par with his left-wing rival in the England squad, Marcus Rashford. Diminutive playmaker Bernardo Silva is also paid the same amount as the two wide players (£15,600,000). Despite becoming one of the best centre-backs in world football, John Stones earns no more than two men who struggle to get into the England squad - Mount and Sancho.

The Premier League Player of the Season - Phil Foden - has a lower annual salary than seven first-team members of the Man United squad. He has exceeded the performance levels of any player in red while lifting the Premier League trophy five times by the age of 23. Star players such as Rodri, Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are also paid relatively reasonable wages in comparison to their peers across the city.

Manchester City's Top 10 Highest Paid Players Player Annual Wage Kevin De Bruyne £20,800,000 Erling Haaland £19,500,000 Bernardo Silva £15,600,000 Jack Grealish £15,600,000 John Stones £13,000,000 Phil Foden £11,700,000 Rodri £11,440,000 Josko Gvardiol £10,400,000 Ruben Dias £9,360,000 Manuel Akanji £9,360,000

