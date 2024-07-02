Highlights Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain discussed Manuel Ugarte's potential move to Old Trafford.

PSG are open to Ugarte's exit as they target a new midfielder, only 12 months after his arrival.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly keen to join Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have discussed ‘several possibilities’ over Manuel Ugarte’s switch to Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Romano, PSG and United have a strong relationship as they have discussed several players in their recent meeting.

The Italian football insider suggests that despite talks being held over Ugarte's possible switch, a deal for the Uruguayan is still far from close, but doors for his Ligue 1 exit are open this summer as PSG are looking to bring in a new midfielder.

The 23-year-old now looks poised for another summer switch, just 12 months after leaving Sporting Lisbon for PSG in a £51m deal

Ugarte, who is appreciated by United boss Erik ten Hag, was linked with the Red Devils last summer, before his big-money move to the French capital.

United, who gave a chance to youngster Kobbie Mainoo in the first team last season, are now looking to build around the youngster in midfield – Ugarte is being eyed as his partner in Ten Hag’s third season in charge.

The PSG star could be brought in to replace his fellow South American Casemiro, who faces a doubtful future at Man United after a disappointing campaign.

PSG Open to Ugarte Exit

He was left out of Luis Enrique’s plans

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that Ugarte has ‘good possibilities’ to leave PSG this summer as the French champions are targeting a new signing in midfield:

“[There is a] very good relationship between the two clubs, so they discussed several points, several possibilities, still nothing imminent or close, but Ugarte is one of the names that was mentioned during this meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. “Ugarte, from what I heard, has good possibilities to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer because they want to bring in a new midfielder.”

The 23-year-old had a tough debut season in France as he failed to make an appearance in manager Luis Enrique’s starting line-up in any of the knockout stage matches of the Champions League.

In his first season at PSG, Ugarte made 37 appearances in all competitions, registering three assists in Ligue 1.

GMS have previously reported that the hard-tackling midfielder could be available for a temporary move this summer – Ugarte was reportedly offered on loan to Man United.

Keen to strengthen five key areas this summer, the Red Devils seem to be prioritising centre-back and centre-striker signings at the moment, with Dan Ashworth likely to play a key role now after moving to Old Trafford with immediate effect.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee could become the first summer additions for the Red Devils, who are looking to bounce back after a disappointing Premier League season.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

De Ligt ‘Keen’ to Join Man United

Clubs in dialogue for permanent deal

Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly keen to join Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

De Ligt, who could reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford, is eyed to replace Raphael Varane at centre-back, who departed following his contract expiry.

With United unlikely to pursue a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite due to Everton’s £70m demands for the talented Englishman, de Ligt is now considered a concrete alternative.

According to reports in the Netherlands, United have already offered de Ligt a five-year deal as they look to start their summer business in July.

Related Man Utd 'Increasingly Close' to Signing Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-07-24.