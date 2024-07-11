Highlights Manchester United's negotiations with PSG over Manuel Ugarte are progressing.

Ugarte is open to moving to Old Trafford, as he doesn't feel like he's part of the plans at the Parc des Princes.

United are also close to signing Joshua Zirkzee on a 5-year deal.

Manchester United's move for midfielder Manuel Ugarte is progressing positively, with United and Paris Saint-Germain's negotiations over the deal developing, according to FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna.

Ugarte's inconsistent debut campaign in Paris hasn't deterred United's interest, with the club viewing the Uruguayan as an ideal replacement for the potentially departing Casemiro. Despite only making 25 appearances in Ligue 1 last year, the Red Devils are reportedly hoping to land a deal for the player in the region of £40-45 million.

According to FootMercato, the 23-year-old is open to a move to Old Trafford, feeling as though he's surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes. While other clubs remain interested, United are now understood to be firmly leading the race, with genuine optimism that a deal will materialise beginning to emerge.

United and PSG Getting Closer to Agreement

There is a slight gap in valuation over Ugarte

It's understood that Ugarte has already given the 'green light' to United over a prospective deal, with personal terms agreed between his representatives and the north-west club. While not completely frozen out by Luis Enrique, the Uruguay international feels he doesn't fit into PSG's plans for the future, and he can now see himself playing at Old Trafford.

An agreement between the two clubs is now all that is standing in the way of this deal coming to fruition, with a gap in the valuation reportedly halting negotiations. The Ligue 1 outfit hold out hope of recouping the €60 million they paid Sporting for the midfielder's services last summer, while GMS sources believe United want to strike a deal at a maximum fee of £45m. A compromise is expected to be reached, with the two clubs looking to meet in the middle, and according to Aouna via FootMercato, this compromise could be close.

Ugarte has been identified by INEOS as the man to replace Casemiro, who is 'expected' to leave the club in this transfer window. The veteran Brazilian is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

The United hierarchy see Ugarte partnering Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park for Erik ten Hag's team long-term, having been impressed with his performances at Sporting, that ultimately earned him the blockbuster move to France 12 months ago.

Ugarte's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Pass Accuracy 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 Tackles Per 90 4.56 Interceptions Per 90 1.86

United Agree Deal with Zirkzee

The Dutchman will sign a 5-year deal

While the pursuit of a midfielder is ongoing, United appear to have closed their search for a striker, with Joshua Zirkzee set to complete his move from Bologna. The Netherlands international has agreed a five-year deal with the FA Cup winners, earning a move to Old Trafford after an impressive campaign in Serie A, in which he netted 11 goals for Bologna.

Zirkzee's acquisition is supposedly designed to push Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived in a £72 million move from Italy last summer. The Dane scored ten Premier League goals last season, with the incoming Dutchman expected to ease the burden that had been placed on him.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/07/2024