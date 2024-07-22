Highlights Manchester United are not in advanced negotiations with Adrien Rabiot, despite reports suggesting the contrary.

Despite reports, Manchester United are not in advanced negotiations with Adrien Rabiot over a deal for the free agent but are aware of his situation, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rabiot left Juventus this summer after five years with the club, rejecting a new contract offer as he 'dreams' of a move to the Premier League and Old Trafford in particular. The Frenchman made over 200 appearances for the Old Lady, and continues to be a prominent figure in Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus team, with this pedigree inevitably attracting interest throughout Europe.

United have been touted as the most likely destination, with reports emerging last week that the player was 'close' to signing for the Red Devils. However, Romano has revealed that negotiations between Rabiot's entourage and United's hierarchy are not advanced, although the north-west club are aware of the market opportunity he presents.

United and Rabiot not Close

The midfielder will likely be demanding high wages

Enjoying a largely successful career that has spanned significant spells at large clubs on the continent, Rabiot is now entering the latter stages of his time in the game and is looking for one last big dance. Developing a reputation as a mercurial character, this hasn't prevented him from forging fruitful stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, where he has won countless league titles as well as reaching a World Cup final with his nation.

Like in 2019 when he arrived in Turin, the 29-year-old is once again a free agent after being called "world-class" by David Trezeguet, and will be looking for substantial wages wherever he ends up. United have been linked heavily, although transfer specialist Romano has suggested that reports circulating suggesting that an agreement is close are wide of the mark.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist said:

"As of today, I'm not aware of an advanced negotiation between Man United and Rabiot. The player will be keen on moving to the Premier League, and Man United are aware of this opportunity. But at the moment, there's still nothing close or at the final stage. "We will keep a close eye on Rabiot, but obviously guys, when a player is a free agent, everything can really change fast. On the market, a player can agree on terms in one afternoon and then sign the contract. So things can be very fast, but at the moment, we are still not in the advanced stages between Adrien Rabiot and Man United, but he is giving priority to Premier League football - his biggest dream."

Rabiot has been linked with a move to Old Trafford previously, and the club may return to the player as they look to bulk out their midfield, after declining the opportunity to sign Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal.

Rabiot's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 82.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Passes into Final Third Per 90 3.49 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.44 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.81

United Focusing on Ugarte

The Uruguayn is keen on the move

While strengthening the depth in midfield is on the agenda, finding an indispensable starter who can replace Casemiro is the primary concern. The veteran Brazilian is expected to leave the north-west this summer, and it remains to be seen ifr Rabiot would fill the potential void left by him.

Instead, it appears United are focused on bringing PSG's Manuel Ugarte to the club. The Uruguayan is said to be close to joining the FA Cup winners, after saying 'yes' to the move last week. The former Sporting midfielder is deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, with Luis Enrqiue favouring the likes of Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 22/07/2024