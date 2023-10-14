Highlights Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's form is becoming a concern for head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has made several mistakes in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

The Red Devils may have already turned their attentions to the upcoming transfer windows in 2024.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana’s form is “becoming a bit of a worry” at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with Erik ten Hag’s view on dropping the out-of-form stopper.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the Premier League and Champions League season.

In July, Manchester United prioritised signing a first-choice goalkeeper after choosing not to renew David de Gea’s contract following its expiry. The Spaniard was interested in remaining at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils moved on from the 32-year-old, who signed for the Manchester giants 12 years prior.

United moved swiftly in the summer transfer market, acquiring the services of Inter’s Andre Onana in a deal worth around £47m. The Premier League outfit paid an initial £43.8m to sign the Cameroon international, plus £3.4m in add-ons. Onana was delighted to secure a transfer to the Premier League, coming off the back of helping Inter reach their first Champions League final since 2010 (via Sky Sports):

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can't wait to play my part in the success. I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

However, it’s been a difficult start to life in Manchester for Onana. The stopper has been criticised for several mistakes, as the Carabao Cup holders lie tenth in the Premier League and rock bottom of their Champions League group.

Onana’s problems began on his competitive debut when he recklessly crashed into Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic in stoppage time. Not given at the time, the PGMOL apologised to Wolves and acknowledged the 27-year-old’s mistimed challenge should have resulted in a penalty.

In United’s Champions League opener at Bayern Munich last month, Onana let a tame Leroy Sane shot squirm past him as the German giants secured a 4-3 victory. The goalkeeper came under fire in their next European game, seeing a pass cut out by Dries Mertens, resulting in a challenge from Casemiro that warranted a penalty and a red card. Although Mauro Icardi missed the spot kick, minutes later, he chipped Onana for the winning goal, with the stopper going to ground early.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana is becoming a “clown figure” between the sticks, in a worrying start to his Manchester United career.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Jones claims that ten Hag will “find it crucial” to stick by Onana to prevent destroying the goalkeeper’s state of mind and form. The journalist says it’s a “fragile moment for everybody” involved at Old Trafford. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“You can destroy your reputation, state of mind and form through periods like this. That probably has happened to plenty of goalkeepers through the years, and that's why ten Hag will find it crucial that he sticks by him at the moment because the second he doesn't show faith in him and leaves him out, that's when it could eat away at Onana and he might not come back. So, it's a fragile moment for everybody, and he is becoming a bit of a worry.”

Man Utd’s transfer targets

With the summer transfer window firmly behind us, Man Utd and ten Hag will already be thinking about the winter markets opening in less than three months. According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Chelsea are scouting Schalke starlet Assan Ouedraogo. The right-footed midfielder has made nine appearances in the 2. Bundesliga this term also catching the eye of German giants Bayern Munich.

The same outlet claims he’s technically gifted with an eye for a pass and has been dubbed the ‘German Pogba.’ A fee of around £15m is required to secure the 17-year-old’s services, contracted to Schalke until the summer of 2027, when his professional deal becomes active on his 18th birthday next May.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that Manchester United could target RB Leipzig striker Louis Openda next summer. The Red Devils are keeping tabs on the forward’s progress, who bagged in the Champions League against Manchester City earlier this month.

Leipzig won’t entertain offers during the winter transfer window, losing Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai to City, Chelsea and Liverpool this year, respectively. Arriving for a reported club-record fee above £37m from Lens during the summer, the Bundesliga outfit plan to build their side around Openda.

