Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has had the opportunity to learn from some exceptional veteran shot-stoppers during his professional career. From Samir Handanovic at Inter Milan to Maarten Stekelenburg at Ajax, the Cameroonian shared goalkeeping duties with some iconic names during his nearly decade-long journey in professional football.

With well over 300 career appearances for Ajax, Manchester United and Inter Milan, it is safe to say Onana has also faced some of the best goalkeepers in the world in major club tournaments, including the Champions League, where he famously helped Inter reach the final in 2022/23.

Therefore, when asked about his pick for the best-ever goalkeeper, the 29-year-old made a convincing choice and selected one of the greatest ever to grace the game between the posts – someone whose accolades truly speak for themselves.

Andre Onana Praises Manuel Neuer

As the best goalkeeper to ever play the game

In an interview with Inside United, the official Man United magazine, Onana was asked about his idols on the football pitch and selected Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as ‘one of the best’ to ever play the game:

“If I had to choose one who made me think different, I would say Manuel Neuer. “Because of his way, the way he plays. At the World Cup in 2014, I remember, when they won in Brazil. When I was watching that World Cup, I found someone I wanted to look like, he made me think differently. “You know, he’s a modern goalkeeper and a modern goalkeeper, for me, that means he takes a lot of responsibility and deals with all the pressure. “You are the spare man and the team has to use you as a normal player, you know. So you are the plus one most of the time. So, for me, he is one of the best at doing this. “For me, he is still the king because, when you look at that position especially, I think it’s the position that has changed the most in the last 20 years. The goalkeeper now is a plus one, so you have to deal with the situation. “He's a big personality, a big guy. He assumes everything is upon me and he is a good one to look up to.”

Onana has faced Neuer four times in his career so far and has never come out on the winning side – despite playing against him with three different clubs: Ajax, Inter and Man United.

His most recent meeting with the former Germany international ended in a 1-0 win for Bayern over United last season, when the two sides clashed in the Champions League group stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neuer holds the record for most clean sheets in Bundesliga history with 236 in 521 appearances.

Neuer, who joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011, is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history for revolutionising the role with his sweeper-keeper style and maintaining exceptional consistency throughout his 20-year professional career.

The 39-year-old’s presence and confidence in goal have been crucial for both the German national team and Bayern in winning a host of major trophies, including the 2014 World Cup and two UEFA Champions League titles in