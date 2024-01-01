Highlights Andre Onana has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Manchester United and has been blamed for their Champions League elimination.

Former United players, including Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, have criticised Onana, with Scholes claiming that all three goals against Galatasaray were his fault.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Onana is not an upgrade on David De Gea and his performances have had a negative impact on United's defence. However, there is still potential for him to turn things around.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving in England, and journalist Dean Jones has now suggested to GIVEMESPORT that he's not an upgrade on David De Gea, explaining how he's having a negative impact on Erik ten Hag's side.

Onana joined Manchester United for a transfer fee of around £47 million from Serie A side Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. Ten Hag needed to secure a new number-one goalkeeper following David De Gea's departure at the end of his contract. The beginning of Onana's tenure at Old Trafford has been less than ideal, marked by several mistakes, particularly in European competitions.

The Cameroon international has been heavily blamed for United's elimination from the Champions League, and he's been far from perfect in the Premier League too. Comparisons will inevitably be drawn to De Gea after he spent so many years with the Manchester club, but there's no doubt Onana will need time to settle into a new league.

Onana has struggled to adapt in England

Earlier in the season, United were eliminated from the Champions League, finishing bottom of their group. Onana was undoubtedly at fault for a host of goals, costing them points in some of their fixtures in Europe. The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker previously told GIVEMESPORT that Onana had been 'terrible' in the Champions League for United, with his performance against Galatasaray labelled as 'shocking'.

Andre Onana - Champions League stats - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Goals prevented -2.1 30th Clean sheets 1 =14th Save percentage 57.1% 28th Goals conceded per 90 2.5 =2nd Statistics via FotMob - Correct as of 01/01/2024

Onana has come under plenty of scrutiny, including from former United players such as Gary Neville and Paul Scholes. Neville has suggested that Onana is a 'big problem' for the Manchester outfit, while Scholes claimed that all three goals during his disappointing performance against Galatasaray were his fault, slamming the goalkeeper in the process.

Reports even suggested earlier in the campaign that United were considering bringing in a new goalkeeper after Onana's inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford. According to TEAMtalk, Lazio's Ivan Provedel has been monitored by United ahead of a potential move, with the Serie A side looking for around £30m to allow him to depart.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't see United giving up on Onana so soon, but he did admit that the former Ajax goalkeeper is in a crisis after some of his performances earlier in the season.

Jones has suggested that Onana, who is earning £120k-a-week at Old Trafford, is a big problem for United at the moment and he has to take plenty of the blame for some of their defensive struggles. The journalist adds that you can't consider Onana an upgrade on De Gea as it stands, but there is still plenty of time for him to turn things around. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"This is the big problem with Manchester United when you see how easy they are to break down from set plays or set structures of team play. They're still very vulnerable. A lot of that comes down to Onana. Not just his goalkeeping, but I think his leadership from the back too. He's obviously very relieved when Manchester United got out of jail and won that Villa game. You could see that in his celebrations. But there's no way you can consider that he's been an upgrade on David De Gea from as far as we've seen so far. Still has a long way to go, obviously, and he can still turn this around. He's had a good career before now, so it's definitely possible, but you just can't trust him."

Erik ten Hag wants attacking reinforcements

Anthony Martial's future is in doubt at Old Trafford, with the likes of Inter Milan showing an interest in securing his signature. As a result, the Red Devils might need to bring in a new centre-forward, especially considering the lack of impact made by summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

It's understood that the Manchester outfit are monitoring Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy ahead of the January transfer window. The 27-year-old has been in fine form so far this term, finding the back of the net 19 times in 16 matches in all competitions.