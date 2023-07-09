Manchester United being able to get their move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana over the line would represent a "statement signing" from the club, journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that the Red Devils may have to pay up to £47 million to acquire the Cameroonian's signature, while also tweeting on Friday that an agreement is now "really close".

Manchester United latest news - Andre Onana

The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with Inter Milan - also being labelled as "unstoppable" - helping his team reach the Champions League final, although they would eventually suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

It was a remarkable achievement given the turmoil Onana had endured the previous season. After what the goalkeeper described as a "human error", he was handed a nine-month ban from football for an alleged breach of anti-doping regulations.

That ban essentially placed the 27-year-old's career on hold just as he was entering his prime years. However, Onana has returned from that ban as hungry as ever and has picked up where left off in 2021.

At the point his ban was introduced, Onana was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal when Mikel Arteta was searching for a Bernd Leno replacement, which eventually came in the form of Aaron Ramsdale instead.

If his proposed move to Manchester United is to be completed, he will finally be able to put the doping controversy behind him and demonstrate why so many clubs were interested in him before the incident.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Andre Onana and Manchester United?

Taylor acknowledged the potential knock-on effect any goalkeeping signing at Old Trafford could have on David De Gea, while also describing Onana as a potential "statement signing".

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: "If they're going to pursue Onana or the Feyenoord goalkeeper [Justin Bijlow], there's two contrasting sort of routes of approach really - either a cheap cut-price deal or Onana who's a statement signing."

Why Andre Onana would be perfect for Manchester United

First and foremost, Onana has already worked under Erik ten Hag before during his time at Ajax, and therefore, both he and the manager will know with absolute certainty that the player has the ability needed to thrive in a Ten Hag team.

The same, however, cannot be said for the current goalkeeping options at Old Trafford. In the Premier League last season, De Dea had a pass completion rate of 68%, whereas Onana's respective figure in the Serie A was 79%, as per Sofascore.

As a result, Onana would likely allow the Red Devils to build up from the back more effectively and dominate the possession statistics of matches with far more frequency. At 27 years of age, the goalkeeper would also provide Ten Hag with a reliable first-choice number one for many years to come in Manchester.

While Manchester United are still yet to sign off a deal with Inter Milan, and it does appear to be getting closr and it may not be long until we see Onana between the sticks at 'the Theatre of Dreams'.