Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% stake in Manchester United has been confirmed, giving him control over football operations.

The deal is awaiting approval from the Premier League, which could take 6-8 weeks, meaning Ratcliffe may not have a say in the January transfer window.

Ratcliffe plans to invest $300 million in infrastructure, including the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake worth £1.25 billion in Manchester United has been officially confirmed by the club. The INEOS owner, a boyhood Red Devils fan, will now take charge of Old Trafford’s football operations, including player recruitment, now that his agreement with the Glazer family has been announced.

While it has finally been rubber-stamped between all relevant parties, the deal will officially be set-in-stone once the stake has been ratified by the Premier League. Despite only being a minority stake, Ratcliffe is now set to go through the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test in due course - the common belief is that the process could take between six and eight weeks, meaning that the British billionaire will have no say in the impending January transfer window.

The deal comes at a perfect time for Erik ten Hag and his beleaguering United side as Ratcliffe, according to Sky Sports, will invest $300 million (£273 million) into the club’s infrastructure. Old Trafford, in particular, is in dire need of reinforcements and its redevelopment is believed to be in the billionaire’s plans, with it likely to be coming out of his personal pocket rather than adding to the club's well-documented financial woes.

Ratcliffe, alongside Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, emerged as a leading candidate to become prospective owners of United after the Glazer family announced their strategic review and a potential sale of the club, which happened 397 days ago, on November 22, 2022. Jassim, however, withdrew from the tug-of-war in mid-October after deeming the Glazers' valuation too high, leaving the door ajar for Ratcliffe and his INEOS team.

The announcement has been on the horizon ever since INEOS and the Glazer family had a deal in principle agreed back in October. However, the complexity of the deal - thanks to having to hand over total control of United's football-based operations to Ratcliffe and his team - has resulted in continual delays in the process.

Ratcliffe sends defiant message to United fans

Ratcliffe: 'We all want to see Manchester United back where they belong'

Upon the announcement, Ratcliffe delivered a passionate message to those associated with the Red Devils, insisting that he - and his committed team - are keen to 'help drive the Club forward'. Referencing United's commercial success, he insisted that the funds have always been available for them to win silverware at the highest level, though did concede that the club's 'potential' has not been completely unlocked in recent times.

"As a local boy and a lifelong supporter of the Club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree a deal with the Manchester United Board that delegates us management responsibility of the football operations of the Club. Whilst the commercial success of the Club has ensured there have always been available funds to win trophies at the highest level, this potential has not been fully unlocked in recent times. "We will bring the global knowledge, expertise and talent from the wider INEOS Sport group to help drive further improvement at the Club, while also providing funds intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford.

Ensuring that all parties work as a collective figure, the 71-year-old says he is keen on United returning to greatness, with United's latest minority stakeholder being adamant that all members of the club's hierarchy share the same ambition, which is to see the 13-time Premier League champions back where they belong: at the very top of football, both domestically and on the European stage.

“We are here for the long term and recognise that a lot of challenges and hard work lie ahead, which we will approach with rigour, professionalism and passion. We are committed to working with everyone at the Club – the Board, staff, players and fans – to help drive the Club forward. “Our shared ambition is clear: we all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football.”

Gary Neville slams United for timing of Ratcliffe announcement

The former defender has publicly outed Man Utd

Ten Hag's struggles during his second season at the helm were compounded as they were put to the sword by West Ham United in a 2-0 loss at the London Stadium, despite the Dutchman claiming his men were the more 'dominant' side, which has led to former Gary Neville claiming that the timing of the long-awaited announcement of Ratcliffe's minority stake in the club is 'truly awful'.

"Manchester United 2023 has been a disgrace to the end. The timing of this is truly awful and no functioning organisation would even think about it. Anyway all the very best to Jim Radcliffe and I hope he can somehow work out a way to get the club right again and back to being something respectable on and off the pitch."

The defender-turned-pundit has been publicly critical of the Glazers' ownership during their ill-fated 18-year tenure and will be grinning from ear to ear, much like every United supporter, at the news of Ratcliffe becoming a key figure in the behind-the-scenes work at Old Trafford.