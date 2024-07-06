Highlights Ramsey's potential transfer to Man Utd was announced on their official website in 2008.

Despite interest from Manchester United, Ramsey chose to join Arsenal at 17 years old.

Ramsey received voicemails from Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger as he weighed up his decision.

Back in 2008, the use of social media to communicate transfer rumours and major announcements was practically nonexistent. Today's supporters have become accustomed to how transfers are covered in the modern, digital world, where the tiniest twist in a transfer saga gets reverberated around social media, sending fans into overdrive for weeks at a time.

But 14 years ago, internet-based communication streams to supporters were less sophisticated than they are today. The result of this: some bizarre stories shared on club's official websites and social media accounts. This is exactly what happened to then-17-year-old Welsh sensation, Aaron Ramsey, when Manchester United decided to announce on their club website that they had agreed a fee for the Cardiff City man back in the summer of 2008. But little under two weeks later, the midfielder joined Arsenal where he played for more than a decade.

Several Clubs Were Interested in the 17-year-old Prospect

Man Utd reported they have agreed a deal on their official club website

Ramsey is fondly remembered today by Arsenal supporters for his consistently strong performances, with the occasional wondergoal, under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery during his time at the Emirates Stadium. While Ramsey's time in North London coincided with an ongoing trophy drought during the Welshman's first five seasons at Arsenal, his 369 appearances and 124 goal contributions ultimately led to the winning of three FA Cups, during which he scored the winner in two of them, against Hull City and Chelsea.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: If Cardiff City beat Portsmouth in the 2008 FA Cup final, Aaron Ramsey would have become the youngest FA Cup winner of all-time, at just 17 years and 143 days old. Unfortunately for Ramsey, Cardiff lost 1-0 to Harry Redknapp's Portsmouth.

But it could've been so different for Arsenal and Ramsey. During the 2007-2008 season, a young Aaron Ramsey featured 15 times in the middle of midfield for established Championship club, Cardiff City, attracting the interest of several of the Premier League's heavy hitters. A fee, believed to be close to £5M, had been agreed with as many as three Premier League clubs, including Sir Alex Ferguson's Man Utd, who were sharp to report the proposed deal on their official website. Man Utd's statement read:

"United have agreed a fee with Cardiff City to bring talented teenager Aaron Ramsey to Old Trafford. The 17-year-old left-sided midfielder has yet to agree personal terms and must also pass a medical before any deal can be completed."

But it wasn't to be for United and Ramsey as the Welshman went to north London 10 days after the announcement on the Manchester United website. Whether Ramsey would've been single-handedly capable of preventing Man Utd's post-Ferguson decline is debatable, but the Welshman could've added plenty of quality and endeavour in the middle of the park. Instead, Ramsey is just one of several star names who've seen moves to Man Utd fall through in recent years.

Ramsey Reflects on his 2008 Move to Arsenal

The youngster had voicemails from Wenger and Ferguson

Ramsey, who has since gone on to play for Juventus, Rangers, OGC Nice, and Nottingham Forest, before embarking on an emotional return to Cardiff City, discussed the surreal feeling of being a 17-year-old with two of the greatest Premier League managers of all-time, Ferguson and Wenger, desperately trying to acquire his services. He told FourFourTwo:

"It was a strange time in my life, to have two teams I’d watched so much as a child showing interest in me. I spoke to both managers on the phone a few times. I was 17 years old and I was getting voicemails from Fergie and Arsene Wenger! It was mad."

The Welshamn's decision to reject Ferguson and Man Utd, who at the time were among the very best teams in world football, might be perceived as a strange one.

"Arsenal felt like the right decision for me. I remember showing up to training on my first day and seeing Kolo Toure, Cesc Fabregas, Emmanuel Adebayor, William Gallas... I had to pinch myself. I was like, 'What on Earth am I doing here?' It was an exciting time for me."

Ramsey ended his Arsenal career with three FA Cup trophies, before enjoying a trophy-filled three-year spell at Italian giants, Juventus.

Aaron Ramsey's Career Appearances Goals Cardiff City 41 6 Arsenal 369 64 Juventus 70 6 OGC Nice 34 1 Rangers 13 2 Nottingham Forest 5 0

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.