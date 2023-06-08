Manchester United should aim to offload forward Anthony Martial in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has disappointed this season, and a move away from Old Trafford may be the best solution for both parties, with Jones believing the partnership between the two is no longer worth maintaining.

Man Utd news - Anthony Martial

Martial has failed to impress this season under new manager Erik ten Hag, scoring just six goals in 21 Premier League appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

End product has long been an issue for the forward during his time with the Red Devils, failing to apply his immense talent on a consistent basis. A loan spell at Sevilla last season further highlighted the issue and, after the Frenchman struggled in Spain, sections of the Sevilla fanbase whistled him during matches.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder and Premier League great, Paul Scholes, had his say on the situation following United's 3-0 UEFA Europa League defeat to Sevilla earlier this season, stating that: "Anthony Martial's a talented lad but I think when the going gets tough when he's really got to dig in, he doesn't quite have the heart for it,".

A crushing criticism from someone whose opinion is well-respected in the North of England.

What did Dean Jones say about Martial?

While the forward undoubtedly possess incredible talent, Jones believes his time at Manchester United is up and the club should look to offload him in the summer.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "It feels like it's time for Anthony Martial to move on. That's probably easier said than done. Because how do you actually offload him? What's his value? They've already tried the loan spell. Didn't really work for anyone in the end.

"I think this partnership between the two is past its sell-by date. But yeah, they've got to find a solution that works."

Striker reinforcements needed at Manchester United

A shortcoming of the United squad this season has been their lack of a consistent goalscorer in the number nine position. Wout Weghorst failed to solve the issue, and while Martial is part of the problem, he could also be key to the solution.

Martial is currently earning £250,000 a week at Old Trafford, as per Spotrac, and If the Red Devils are able to offload the Frenchman in the summer and raise some funds in the process, then that money could go towards bringing in an elite-level striker.

Harry Kane is one option in that regard, with SkySports recently reporting that the club had identified the Englishman as their number one target in the summer transfer window.

However, irrespective of whether Kane makes that move or not, it appears that despite the potential he once had, Martial may leave Old Trafford this summer having failed to make his mark in English football.