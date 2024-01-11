Highlights Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's future is uncertain at Old Trafford and could change in the next week due to potential moves elsewhere.

The Frenchman has struggled to make an impact in Erik ten Hag's side during the 2023/24 season and has just six months remaining on his contract with the Red Devils.

Man Utd may consider offers for Martial during the winter transfer window instead of letting him leave for free in the summer.

Manchester United striker Antony Martial’s future at the club could “change in the next week” due to moves elsewhere, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with his thoughts on the situation at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils centre-forward has struggled to make an impact during the 2023/24 season under Erik ten Hag and has found his future with the Manchester giants frequently questioned.

Man Utd have endured a disappointing start to the campaign and hope the new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will improve the decision-making on the football side of the business. Martial remains under contract at the Theatre of Dreams but could see his time at the club come to an end during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Martial’s indifferent Man Utd career

It’s difficult to believe that Martial has been a Manchester United player for almost eight-and-a-half years. The forward arrived in a £36m deal from AS Monaco in the final days of the 2015 summer transfer window, which made him the then-most expensive teenager in history.

Martial made an immediate impression with the Man Utd faithful, scoring a famous goal that sealed a 3-1 victory over Liverpool on his debut appearance in September 2015. However, it’s been a difficult spell for the Frenchman, who failed to fulfil his potential under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and now ten Hag.

The 28-year-old was even shipped out on loan to La Liga outfit Sevilla during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, having been unable to earn himself a spot in a Red Devils team that finished sixth in the Premier League and trophyless. Ten Hag was keen to bring Martial back into the fold upon his arrival at Old Trafford but has been reluctant to use the former France international, with Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst occupying the no. 9 role at times during the 2022/23 campaign.

This term, Rasmus Hojlund has arrived from Atalanta and favoured ahead of Martial, whose appearances are generally limited to cup games. In December 2023, The Athletic reported that Manchester United are not intending to activate a 12-month contract extension to the out-of-favour forward’s deal, which is due to expire in six months.

Therefore, the reported £250,000 per week earner is free to talk with clubs from abroad before signing a pre-contract agreement ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (4th January) that Man Utd are willing to consider offers for Martial during the winter transfer window instead of letting him leave for free in the summer.

Antony Martial - Man Utd stats Appearances 317 Goals 90 Assists 55 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 10-01-24

Romano - Martial departure ‘not guaranteed’ but is a ‘possibility’

Romano believes that it’s still early in the window and that it's a quiet market for strikers, barring Timo Werner’s loan move to Tottenham Hotspur. However, the transfer expert hasn’t ruled out Martial’s departure being part of a “domino effect” later in the month. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's still early in the window. The strikers market, apart from Timo Werner, is still really quiet. I think something can change in the next week. There could be some domino effect, and Martial could be part of that. So, I will keep that open. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s a possibility.”

Man Utd transfer news, including Jadon Sancho permanent move claim

The winter transfer window hasn’t proved fruitful in ten Hag adding to his squad, but he will hope to clear out some of the deadwood at the club ahead of an assault on the market in the summer. Man Utd have already shipped winger Jadon Sancho out on loan Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season.

The former England international has fallen out with ten Hag, and the duo don’t seem to have any intentions of rebuilding their relationship. However, Sancho is unlikely to return to Signal Iduna Park permanently, as Dortmund can’t afford to make the deal happen. The Bundesliga giants will pay a loan fee of around £3m, but there isn’t an agreement to keep the wide man at the club, owing to Sancho’s £250,000 per-week wages.

Meanwhile, Football Transfers report that Manchester United and Aston Villa want to sign Lille striker Jonathan David. The Premier League duo have asked to be kept informed on the Canada international’s situation, who has made it clear that he would like to leave the Ligue 1 outfit. Ten Hag is eager to secure some additional firepower in the final third of the pitch, with his side scoring the fewest goals of any other side in the top half of the Premier League.