Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will be out of action for 10 weeks after undergoing surgery to fix an ongoing groin issue, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Frenchman, who was brought to Old Trafford in a deal worth £36 million back in 2016, was made the most-expensive teenager in the process – but he has failed to live up to the bill at the 13-time English champions.

Rumoured to be on Erik ten Hag's chopping block in the near future because of his lack of game time and importance to the Dutchman, Martial's future may be compounded by the club's latest statement, insisting that the 28-year-old outcast will remain sidelined for the next 10 weeks as he recovers from going under the knife. It said:

"Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates. We wish Anthony a speedy recovery and look forward to his return."

This season alone, the former Monaco man has chalked up just 629 minutes of action, leaving the goalscoring burden on the tender shoulders of summer signing Rasmus Hojlund. The young Dane has been a regular feature of Ten Hag's side this season, largely thanks to the unreliable nature of Martial.

Martial’s torrid time at Old Trafford

He's notched just two goals and assists apiece in 23/24

As mentioned, given that Martial’s arrival marked him becoming football’s most expensive teen, it was met with ample fanfare. That said, it's not unfair to say that he has failed to live up to expectations and, as such, speculation over his future is as rife as it ever has been in Manchester.

A promising start to life to his career in the English top tier saw Martial hit 11 league goals in his first season as a fresh-faced talent, but that has turned out to be one of his best campaigns in front of goal. Since his arrival, the 30-cap France international has recorded 90 goals in 317 appearances (at the time of writing). Granted, it's not a bad return but for a club the size and stature of Manchester United, it is.

Anthony Martial - Injury History at Manchester United Season Days out Games missed 15/16 7 3 16/17 7 2 17/18 14 2 18/19 62 10 19/20 74 12 20/21 135 17 21/22 23 6 22/23 123 27 23/24 18 4 All statistics per Transfermarkt - (correct as of 24/01/24)

In modern football, availability is the best ability. But Martial, thanks to his long line of injuries, has become a forever unreliable asset, often leaving the club shortchanged in the centre forward department. Last season, for example, it was Marcus Rashford - a left-winger by trade - that often filled the side's solitary striker berth as Martial, who endured a hodgepodge six-month loan with Sevilla in 2022, missed 16 of United's 38 domestic games via injury.

Even when he was deemed available, the club were hesitant to play him given his knack of picking up knocks. So much so that earlier this campaign, he was recently 'exiled' from the first team proceedings and was forced to train in isolation as he struggled to reach match fitness. His last game for the club was a forgettable 3-0 drubbing to Bournemouth on home soil back in December - he has since missed the club's last seven games in all competitions.

Martial set to leave Man Utd

Several clubs are interested

Martial, now 28, will see his Old Trafford contract expire in the summer and his current employers are unwilling to trigger his one-year extension, which leaves the door ajar for would-be buyers to invest an interest in the Red Devils outcast as we head into the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign - but which teams are showing an interest in the lacklustre striker? Journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT recently, suggested that clubs in Saudi Arabia, other Turkish sides and French outfit Lyon are interested in acquiring his signature, which means it could be poised to become a tug-of-war for his services, despite how unreliable they are.

Eight years on from his exciting arrival at the Theatre of Dreams, cutting ties with the centre forward is a wise decision as Manchester United head into a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, especially given he earns £250,000 a week. A take home figure that makes him the second-most overpaid player in the Premier League, the club may struggle to find a suitor willing to cover his wages - but that's a hurdle to worry about in the future. Getting him back to full fitness is the main priority as things stand.