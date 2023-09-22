Highlights Anthony Martial's inconsistent performance and frequent injuries have caused Manchester United fans to grow tired of him.

He could be allowed to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with West Ham among five potential next destinations.

Martial's high wage demands may limit his options, but a move to a club like Inter Milan could provide him with an opportunity to compete at a high level.

When Manchester United completed the signing of 19-year-old Anthony Martial, the relatively unproven teenager was immediately doubted by fans and pundits across the country. The fee, which could have risen to £58m with add-ons included, made Martial the most expensive teenager in the world at the time and United’s third most expensive signing.

An incredible first season saw the Frenchman score 18 goals in all competitions, including an iconic debut goal against fierce rivals Liverpool. Since then, though, Martial has only beaten that tally of 18 once, in the 2019/20 season where he scored 23, but has failed to hit double figures in five of his seasons at United.

Despite rare flashes of brilliance, Martial has simply failed to live up to the standards he set himself upon arrival and Manchester United fans have grown tired of his inconsistency and frequent injury troubles.

Recent reports have now stated that the 27-year-old could be released from his contract come the end of the current season, should the forward continue to be unavailable for Erik ten Hag’s plans.

If that were the case, it is hard to imagine many top clubs would be interested in the former Monaco man, having seen his poor availability record over the years. With that said, let’s look at five clubs that may still consider a move for Martial.

Anthony Martial - Manchester United statistics Appearances 303 Goals 88 Assists 54 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Fenerbahce

A move to Turkey has been rumoured for Martial for many years now, with links to league rivals Besiktas circulating as early as 2017, when the forward had fallen out with then-manager Jose Mourinho. Fenerbahce could soon be in the market for another centre-forward, with current first choice being 37-year-old Edin Dzeko.

The Frenchman’s reported weekly wage at United sits at £250k-per-week, which may prove too excessive for the Turkish side, whose current highest earner is Martial’s former teammate, Fred. The recently signed Brazilian earns £87k-per-week at Fenerbahce, meaning if a move for Martial were to go ahead, it would have to involve a huge decrease in his current salary.

Martial wouldn’t be the only big-name forward in the Super Lig, with names such as Mauro Icardi, Dries Mertens, Wilfried Zaha and of course, Dzeko all currently residing in Turkey, forming quite the competition for the Golden Boot award.

RC Lens

Moving back to France could be on the cards for Martial should he leave United. Former side Monaco seem well-equipped in the centre-forward department currently, having recently spent big to bring in Folarin Balogun from Arsenal, making the chances of a return to his old side appear unlikely.

If he were to go back to his homeland, it would have to be elsewhere. RC Lens could be a potential destination for the United man. Lens are playing in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years in the 2023/24 season and with an exciting side, it will be important for them to maintain their current upward trajectory to solidify themselves as a regular in the Champions League spots in the French league.

Martial could add his experience having played and won European competitions before, to a younger frontline, which features new signing and promising French centre-forward Elye Wahi.

Al-Ahli

A move to Saudi Arabia could be a real possibility for the 27-year-old, if he were to demand a similar wage at a new club and as we saw with several examples over the summer, teams in Saudi Arabia aren’t shy to offer huge wages to players making the switch from Europe.

Should Martial favour a move to the Middle East, Al Ahli could be one of the favourites to secure the deal. The 2015/16 Pro League winners have already spent big on some star players in their hopes of ending their eight-season-long title drought. Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Allan Saint-Maximin have all joined the side in recent months, who are managed by former RB Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle.

Martial would be welcomed into a familiar dressing room, especially with fellow countryman, Saint-Maximin, who he could form a frightening front three with alongside Mahrez, with Firmino perhaps dropping into the deeper role he was accustomed to in his time at Liverpool.

West Ham United

Remaining in the Premier League could also be a preference for Martial. Reports over the past summer suggested West Ham United were interested in the forward, although any fee proposed was too high for David Moyes’ side to sanction.

However, if Martial happens to be released at the end of this season and not have his option for an extra year triggered, West Ham could certainly reignite their interest in the Frenchman. Current options to lead the line include Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, who have each been on the receiving end of doubts about their ability to take this West Ham side forward.

While not being preferred at Old Trafford, by no means would Martial be unable to lead the line for a team competing in the lower tiers of European competition. His ability to play across the front three can be useful to any manager and should the forward be able to manage his fitness issues, he could still contribute to a team in the Europa League, a competition he won in 2017.

Inter Milan

Perhaps the most elite option for Martial could be the 2022/23 Champions League finalists, Inter Milan. Having recently lost Edin Dzeko to Fenerbahce and failing to resign Romelu Lukaku, Inter could well be on the search for a centre-forward.

Martial has been linked to the Nerazzurri multiple times over the years now, but a move could be more likely than ever considering the current situations of both parties. With Inter potentially looking for a new striker and Martial on the search for a new club, it could be a perfect fit for both.

Current options for Inter include Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic, who are both now entering the twilight years of their careers at 34-years-old. Salary issues could be a slight issue, with Martial’s £250k-per-week wage quite significant to that of Inter’s highest earner, Lautaro Martinez, who earns around £182k-per-week.

However, if the Frenchman’s preference was to remain amongst Europe’s elite, then he may not have any other choice to take a cut in his earnings.