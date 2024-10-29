Key Takeaways Luke Shaw's injury struggles have been a concern for Manchester United, impacting the team's options at left-back.

Despite being a key player for club and country, Shaw's availability for United has been inconsistent and he's suffered another setback.

Manchester United may pursue Antonee Robinson as a Premier League-proven option to address Shaw's absence.

Luke Shaw’s injury woes – and more notably, the 29-year-old’s prolonged periods of absence – have become a real issue for Manchester United. For reference: his last appearance for the club was in a 2-1 win against Luton Town on 2 February 2024.

Despite playing for England against Switzerland, the Netherlands and Spain throughout their Euro 2024 campaign, Shaw has not appeared for Manchester United since midway through the second month of this year. Fans are growing in anticipation of his return.

Despite being the club’s longest-serving player, having signed from Southampton as a fresh-faced teenager in July 2014, the left-back has rarely been a reliable figure in terms of being available.

Last season especially, which has now turned out to be Erik ten Hag’s final full one in the Old Trafford dugout, the Red Devils were riddled with injuries. And with Shaw being sidelined for all but 15 games across all competitions, the Dutchman’s options were awfully threadbare.

Shaw Suffers Another Injury Setback

Ten Hag: ‘The process is not going as we expected’

In his side’s pre-match press conference, Ten Hag – who was still in the managerial role at the time – was quizzed over Shaw’s recovery and when fans are likely to see him return to action amid long-term concerns over the left-back berth. He said:

“The process is not going as we expected. That’s the truth. The setback, if you want to call it like this, we want also to do it very careful. When he is now dropping again, we want to be very careful.”

As reported by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, London-born Shaw has suffered yet another setback in his road to recovery after picking up a calf injury during a pre-season training session. He missed the final three months of 2023/24 with a torn hamstring – picked up in his 45-minute cameo against Rob Edwards and Co – and has been unable to regain full fitness and feature for his Premier League employers.

That, of course, rings alarm bells for those in charge of the club. Regarded as one of the best left backs in the Premier League when fit, the issue with Shaw is that he has been a perennially unavailable option for Ten Hag and those who tried to brush off the Sir Alex Ferguson pressure before him.

Man Utd Must Pursue Premier League-Proven Option

Antonee Robinson's signature will cost £40m

Especially with Ruben Amorim’s move to Manchester United, which has recently been confirmed by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, now seemingly done – the club’s top brass will be re-evaluating any transfer plans. Fulham’s Antonee Robinson could be a solid option for the club with his athleticism and dynamism allowing him to play in the left-wingback role for the Portuguese tactician.

The west Londoners, under Marco Silva, have often played a similar a system – most recently in their 3-2 loss to Manchester City – meaning that Robinson, 27, would slot seamlessly into proceedings in Greater Manchester. With Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in the USMNT international’s very capable services, it is clear that the Red Devils are keen to get the ball rolling on a prospective move – one that will cost them £40 million.

Robinson's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Fulham Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,269 2nd Assists 6 =2nd Tackles per game 2.5 2nd Interceptions per game 2.2 1st Dribbles per game 1 3rd Overall Rating 6.92 3rd

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that the 13-time Premier League champions are planning to accelerate their pursuit of the Everton youth graduate, who has just shy of four years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract. Robinson played 44 times for Marco Silva and his entourage over the course of last term, emerging as one of their most pivotal assets.

Inside Shaw’s Man Utd Career and Injuries

Englishman has notched four goals and 28 assists

As mentioned earlier, Shaw has been a part of the club’s senior proceedings longer than any other member of the current first team pickings – but his appearance numbers do not match up.

Signed from Southampton – in a deal worth £30 million – with the view of him becoming one of the most revered defenders in world football, the 34-cap England international actually kick-started his career in Greater Manchester with a month-long injury – which was, perhaps, a sign of things to come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shaw became the most expensive teenager in world football upon signing for Manchester United in 2014.

His most prominent injury was a double leg fracture – regarded as one of the worst injuries in football history – that he picked up in the early part of the 2015/16 season in a Champions League group stage outing against PSV Eindhoven, keeping him away from action for six months.

There’s no doubt that Shaw is an excellent footballer, capable of joining attacks and remaining solid in a defensive unit. But as the old adage goes: the best ability is availability. All in all, Shaw has notched four goals and 28 assists across 275 games in all competitions – but could his days at Old Trafford be numbered after, yet another, injury setback?

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 29/10/24