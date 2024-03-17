Highlights Manchester United and Liverpool are the most 'hot' on signing Antonio Silva from Benfica.

Ousmane Diomande from Sporting Lisbon is a target for London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Everton prospect Jarrad Branthwaite has caught the eye of Man United and Chelsea with the latter looking for a Thiago Silva replacement.

A shiny new centre-back is going to be a must-have trend of the next summer transfer window.

From Liverpool to Manchester United, Arsenal to Chelsea... many of the top Premier League clubs are already scouring the market and - mostly - they are looking outside of England.

Here we run down some major targets and, with the help of our sources, outline how the race for each player is beginning to open up.

Antonio Silva

He’s being tipped as the gold-standard central defender of the coming years, with former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen telling the Portuguese press previously he has the quality to become one of the best in the world. If you are going to sign a new man at the back, this is the one you want.

The main sticking point for any club will be that he has a huge release clause at Benfica of €100m (£85m).

But this is a summer in which he probably will move and his characteristics make him a great fit for the Premier League.

His rise has been incredible as he was only promoted to Benfica’s first-team last season but he is strong, brave, and has a reading of the game well beyond his 20 years.

In England it has been Liverpool and Man United most hot on his talent over the past 12 months but Chelsea have begun to pay close attention, too, more recently.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich admire him greatly and Borussia Dortmund and Napoli have also tried to make in-roads as he looks to plan his pathway in the game.

Man United are most well-prepared to sign him as of this moment in terms of scouting reports and having a place in the squad opening up. But that price-point is going to be tough to deal with at a time when they want four other signings too.

Ousmane Diomande

Another big talent coming out of Portugal, this time at Sporting Lisbon. Diomande, 20, has figured in talks at Chelsea quite heavily in recent times and if they look outside of England he could be the one they end up trying to sign at around £68million.

It’s important to know with Chelsea that they do like the idea of a homegrown player - like Marc Guehi or Jarrad Branthwaite - so that might have a knock-on effect here.

Away from Stamford Bridge there is other interest in Diomande, who is brilliant when it comes to dealing with one-on-one situations thanks to his pace and strength and has on-the-ball ability that is so vital in the modern game.

Arsenal like him and are believed to have watched him multiple times across this season, while Newcastle could also come into the picture.

Jarrad Branthwaite

For Man United and Chelsea there is plenty of intrigue around Everton’s young star.

There have been reports recently that suggest a £75million price-tag but indications from GMS sources have suggested that Branthwaite is not going to reach that level this summer.

United really do like him and it is that homegrown, Premier League experience that counts for so much here.

United are on the lookout too for players that are manager-proof. Yes, he could help Erik ten Hag but more than that, any manager at United would welcome the chance to work with this emerging talent. Physically he can cope with the top end of the Premier League as well as European football and the fact he can be versatile on either side of defence is key.

At Chelsea there is a feeling they will look to sign someone older than Branthwaite or Diomande because of the leadership skills they will be missing after Thiago Silva leaves, but Branthwaite is going to grow into that player.

Leny Yoro

This is one Man United are likely to turn to if Branthwaite is not possible. He is a target but not the top target as it stands.

Yoro has stacks of potential and has been very good at Lille this season but he is only 18. It’s worth pointing out that United may end up signing two centre-backs if it becomes possible - one emerging and one with more experience. But the potential to do that will depend on outgoings.

Yoro has looked so comfortable since his breakthrough in France that he is also being scouted by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Willian Pacho

A star at Eintracht Frankfurt, Pacho is a £51million target for the Gunners.

When Arsenal level-up their squad in the summer there is going to be focus on the depth talent in their back line and Pacho is identified as a more affordable and realistic target than some other names they have been linked with. Sources suggest Arsenal will be keen to avoid any tug-of-war situations for signings this summer and this player could fit with that line of thinking.

Jean-Clair Todibo

He’s been linked with Man United for the best part of a year now but it’s a strange situation because of the fact he plays for Nice, who are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos.

A fee around this player is expected to be under £50million but there are layers of complication that come with the ownership situation of him.

It would not be illegal to make such a switch, with Ineos recently taking part-ownership of United, but it might be best avoided as this new era gets underway.

Todibo is also on the radar of Tottenham and sources say that link continues to look reasonably strong and is one to watch out for.

Jules Kounde

He’s being mentioned as an option for - surprise, surprise - Man United and that, perhaps, is because there is a good chance the Reds need to find good value this year.

Barcelona have to contemplate sales and Kounde - rated at £42million - would be less than half the price of a top target like Benfica’s Silva.