Highlights Ten Hag is on a collision course with Man United's hierarchy over Antony's future.

Ten Hag's loyalty to Antony is under scrutiny as Alejandro Garnacho proves his worth with goals and assists.

Maguire and McTominay are providing Ten Hag with another dilemma over their futures ahead of the summer.

Manchester United's misfit winger Antony could be the first big-name casualty of the new regime at Old Trafford, and that could put manager Erik ten Hag on a major collision course with the Red Devils' new investor, INEOS boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ten Hag has hung his hat on Antony from day one, persuading United bosses to pay a hugely inflated price for a player described by critics as “a one-trick pony”.

The Dutch boss has shown remarkable loyalty to 23-year-old Antony - the second most expensive transfer in United’s history behind Paul Pogba - often picking the winger when his stats plainly confirmed he didn’t warrant selection.

But even ten Hag has seen the light recently, dropping Antony to the bench and favouring the productive talents of gifted Argentinian teenager Alejandro Garnacho instead.

While Antony has managed one goal in 25 appearances this season - against League Two Newport in the FA Cup - Garnacho has completely eclipsed his fellow South American.

Antony's stats per 90 minutes compared to Alejandro Garnacho 2023/24 PL Antony Alejandro Garnacho Goals 0.00 0.30 Expected goals 0.15 0.31 Shots 2.52 3.57 Shots on target 0.49 0.89 Assists 0.00 0.18 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 19/2/2024

Garnacho offers pace, the ability to beat a man, assists and goals, having scored seven in 33 games already this season.

Antony could become victim of Ratcliffe's ruthless approach

But while ten Hag wants more from Antony, he will resist attempts to offload the winger this summer - even on loan.

Despite a season and a half of underwhelming performances from the £200,000-a-week winger, ten Hag wants to give him another chance.

That could lead to issues with Ratcliffe and senior incoming officials who have different operating principles and vision to the hierarchy who appointed ten Hag in 2022.

Ratcliffe, right-hand man David Brailsford and incoming CEO Omar Berrada are expected to take a more ruthless approach with under-performing players than the previous regime.

In the past, senior officials like Ed Woodward, Richard Arnold and John Murtough sanctioned shocking decisions on purchases and player contracts.

Related Man Utd 'would sell Antony if they could' this summer Manchester United winger Antony has struggled to perform consistently since arriving at Old Trafford, and they might be considering moving him on.

Ratcliffe and the new team he’s gathering around him - hopefully to include new director of football Dan Ashworth - have no appetite for keeping and rewarding players who are injury-prone and unproductive.

They have vowed to raise the previous low performance bar of senior management - and Antony is already in the firing line.

The Brazilian was signed from Ajax at the end of the summer transfer window in 2022 and was wildly over-priced at £82million.

Antony was dropped from the Brazil squad in September after reports emerged of a domestic assault charge against him.

The attacker hasn’t played for Brazil since coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 win in Morocco in March last year, and his international career looks to be dead.

His United career, stalled and going nowhere, isn’t far behind.

Maguire and McTominay have created major issue for Ten Hag

Six months ago, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay looked to be facing the end game at Manchester United. Now the pair have presented ten Hag with a major problem ahead of the summer transfer window.

Related Scott McTominay 'determined' to save Man Utd career Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has come under scrutiny at times, but he's a player capable of producing something special.

Both have dug in to play vital roles at Old Trafford this season, Maguire deputising for double injury victim Lisandro Martinez and McTominay with big goals from the bench.

Barring injury, both players are certain to be going to Euro 2024 in Germany with their respective countries, England and Scotland.

Last summer, ten Hag had earmarked the duo as stars who could generate much needed cash to finance incoming transfers. No deal materialised for either star despite West Ham United's interest in both players.

With United still strapped for cash and facing FFP scrutiny, selling the pair may be less attractive this summer given their contributions.

And that’s a dilemma for ten Hag, who believes the club need to strengthen their options in defence, midfield and attack with four significant summer signings.

Mainoo in line for England call-up

Kobbie Mainoo is moving towards a big England career - and that’s delighted ten Hag.

Related Kobbie Mainoo 'in love with Man Utd' and set for pay rise Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is in line to secure a lucrative new contract after breaking into boss Erik ten Hag's plans

The 18-year-old midfielder is improving with every game, and it’s no coincidence his emergence has sparked a resurgence by United after a poor start to the season by the team.

Mainoo qualifies to play for Ghana but has represented England at Under-17, 18 and 19 level, with a senior call-up by Gareth Southgate predicted for next month’s internationals against Brazil and Belgium.

While not influencing any player in choosing their country, it’s believed ten Hag would be delighted for Mainoo to play for the Three Lions in terms of his development on the world stage.

Mainoo would be surrounded by high-quality midfield stars like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Declan Rice with England.

If he chose Ghana, United would potentially lose Mainoo for several weeks with mid-season AFCON tournaments held every other season.