Highlights Antony has struggled to meet the expectations at Manchester United, delivering underwhelming performances and failing to live up to his hefty price tag.

Playing for a club like United comes with immense pressure, and Antony's difficulty in adapting to a new country, league, and style of play has added to the challenges.

Despite occasional glimpses of potential, Antony has been labeled a flop overall and there are doubts among some fans that he will ever justify the transfer fee. United may consider offloading him in a part-exchange deal for another striker.

Manchester United winger Antony has shown plenty of signs of inconsistency since arriving in the Premier League, and journalist Dean Jones has dropped a worrying verdict on the Brazilian to GIVEMESPORT.

Sky Sports reported that Antony made the move to Old Trafford for a fee of £86m in the summer of 2022. However, he has struggled to meet the expectations associated with his hefty price tag, consistently delivering underwhelming performances for the Red Devils, and he's even been linked with a departure away from Old Trafford already.

Playing for a club the size of United comes with a lot of pressure, so a humungous price tag is only going to make things more difficult for Antony. The former Ajax winger has needed to adapt to a new country, league, and style of play, but you're often afforded minimal slack when playing for the Manchester club.

It's not worked out for Antony at Man Utd

The United fanbase were likely to be excited by the prospect of a Brazilian international who has worked with ten Hag previously coming to United. However, similar to numerous other signings in recent years, he's flattered to deceive and is currently failing to live up to the fee that the club paid for him.

Antony's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Ajax 82 24 22 7 1 Manchester United 64 8 3 12 0 Sao Paulo 37 4 6 4 1 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It's easy to see why ten Hag was desperate to bring Antony to the club considering the performances he produced under the Dutch tactician during his time at Ajax, but the Premier League is a completely different ball game. As per the Mirror, United are even considering offloading Antony in a part-exchange deal for Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa.

As per journalist Dean Jones, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Antony has displayed occasional glimpses of possessing the ability to be a star for United. However, his overall performance has led to him undoubtedly being labelled a flop. Considering that Manchester United are investing £150-a-week in the 23-year-old, so it's safe to say it's a transfer that hasn't worked out from a playing and financial perspective.

Jones has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that United are being laughed at by Ajax for the fee they paid for Antony. This campaign has been even more difficult for the Brazilian than the last, having failed to contribute with a goal or an assist since this season got underway. The supporters at Old Trafford will be desperate for it to work out with Antony, but it's a similar story to many high-profile signings for the club.

Jones has suggested that Antony has slightly improved at Old Trafford and his last few performances show that there might be something there. However, the journalist adds that his final ball and decision are still frustrating and there will be an element of the fan base that don't believe he will ever live up to the hefty price tag. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Antony has slightly improved, and I think the last couple of appearances give reason to believe that there might still be something there. It's just his final ball and it's just his decision-making in that final third that is still frustrating. There will definitely be an element of the Manchester United fan base that are just probably in no belief that this is ever going to be salvaged fully compared to the huge transfer fee they ended up paying for him."

Erik ten Hag wants a striker

Antony is far from the only expensive signing that has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Old Trafford. Rasmus Hojlund finally scored his first Premier League goal earlier this week, but he's struggled for the most part, especially in the Premier League.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, United are now looking to bring in another striker to provide competition for Hojlund. The respected reporter suggests that RB Leizpig's Timo Werner and Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy are both under internal consideration by the Manchester club. Dortmund's Donyell Malen is also a player who has been scouted ahead of a potential move during the January transfer window.