Highlights Antony's difficult start at Manchester United has put his future with the club in doubt.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Antony could still have an opportunity under Erik ten Hag, but it may not be worth having.

United's hefty price tag for Antony has added pressure on him to perform, but he has not lived up to expectations so far.

Manchester United winger Antony has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that he could still have a lifeline under Erik ten Hag, even if that lifeline isn't worth having.

Throughout the current campaign, ten Hag has given Antony plenty of opportunities to impress, but he's far from a guaranteed starter after some underwhelming displays in a United shirt. In their previous game against Aston Villa, Antony was an unused substitute as he appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford the starting wingers.

The Red Devils forked out a whopping £86m to bring Antony to the club from Dutch side Ajax in the 2022 summer transfer window. It was a major risk for the Manchester outfit considering there was no guarantee he would instantly adapt to life in the Premier League.

It's been a difficult start to life at Man Utd for Antony

The hefty price tag paid by United has heaped pressure on the Brazilian's shoulders to perform. Antony didn't choose what the Red Devils should pay for him, so it's a fairly unfair situation. However, there's no doubt he hasn't performed to the level required and will need to drastically improve if he wants to break into the starting XI at Old Trafford. Ten Hag and his recruitment team are reportedly targeting a right-sided option ahead of the summer, so his future could be in doubt.

Michael Olise vs Antony - Premier League 2023/2024 Olise Antony Overall rating 7.54 6.54 Minutes 755 930 Goals 6 0 Assists 3 0 Shots per game 2.8 1.4 Man of the Match awards 3 0 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 12-02-2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United appreciate Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise and he's tempted by the prospect of moving to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. The addition of Olise could cast Antony's future into doubt considering their profiles, with both players playing on the right-hand side of attack. Looking at the statistics, Olise has made a major impact in comparison to Antony despite spending less time on the pitch and playing in a struggling Palace side.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Antony doesn't have the conviction you need to be a top attacker for United and it could be time for the Manchester club to consider finding him a new club. A major issue the Red Devils will have is that they paid a monumental fee to prise him away from Ajax, and they're going to struggle to make that money back if they offload him in the summer transfer window.

Dean Jones - Antony could still have a lifeline

Jones has suggested that despite Antony's poor performances in a United shirt, he could still have a lifeline under ten Hag. However, the journalist also adds that United could definitely deal without the £200k-a-week earner at Old Trafford. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I'm sure there are clubs out there that actually have an eye on Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford at the moment, just wondering if they could even get them out of there at some point, but United have to build on those three. So then you've got Antony and Jadon Sancho leftover as spare parts. Sancho won't be coming back anytime that Erik ten Hag is still at the club. Antony could still have a lifeline, even if that lifeline doesn't really seem worth having. Because United could definitely go on without him from this point."

Ten Hag could offload midfield duo

In the summer transfer window, United could undergo a bit of a rebuild after an inconsistent start to the season. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has agreed to acquire a 25% stake in the Manchester club and could reshuffle their recruitment strategy, casting the future of some of their squad into doubt.

Jones has previously revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect Sofyan Amrabat's stay at Old Trafford to be extended after he signed on a temporary deal during the summer. The Moroccan international has flattered to deceive since joining the club, and signing him on a permanent deal wouldn't make a lot of sense.

Reports have also suggested that Christian Eriksen's future is now in doubt with Kobbie Mainoo making a significant impact since establishing himself as a regular in the senior squad. The summer could be an opportunity to offload the Danish star and get him off the wage bill.