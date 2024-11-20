Manchester United winger Antony could be 'on his way out of the club' as the Red Devils look to bring in some fresh funds for new additions, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, speaking on the Back Pages Podcast.

It's been a difficult start to life at Old Trafford for Antony who has so far struggled to live up to his hefty price tag. The Brazilian winger joined United for a fee of £86m back in 2022, but he's already become a bit-part player. Erik ten Hag signed Antony during his time at the club after the duo worked together at Ajax.

Antony will now have to try and impress new manager Ruben Amorim who arrived earlier this month, but the Manchester outfit may look to cash in as they aim to raise funds for new signings.

Speaking on the Back Pages Podcast, Ornstein has confirmed that there is a chance that Antony could be on his way out of the club. The Athletic reporter adds that Amorim is renowned for improving players, so he is going to try and work with the squad he has at his disposal...

"Manchester United invested heavily. There are a lot of good players there who they can get improved performances out of. And Ruben Amorim is renowned for improving players, so he'll try and work with those at his disposal. Maybe they can do a little bit in the market. Maybe some players will have to leave, as I think Jeremy Cross points out, maybe Antony could be on his way out of the club, and that could free up some finances. But I think it will be a low-key January at Old Trafford and Ruben Amorim, I think there's a very good chance he will show through his coaching what he's capable of, and then they'll build in time using the markets too."

A report from talkSPORT has also added that Antony could be one of the players sacrificed in the near future. It's going to be difficult for United to recoup the figure they paid for him considering his lacklustre performances, but getting his £200k-a-week wages off the books would be a huge boost if they can manage to do so.

As it stands, Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho appear to be ahead of Antony in the pecking order, so leaving the club could make sense for all parties involved. Reports have also suggested that Antony has been a 'disruptive influence' around the club with ten Hag having to have words with him in training.