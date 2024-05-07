Highlights Antony's frustration with teammates during Man Utd's loss may not sit well with fans, as his own performance was lacking.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher deemed Antony's post-game behaviour as 'embarrassing'.

Despite lacklustre displays and a lack of competition for his position, Antony must step up his performance with only 2 goal contributions this season.

Manchester United winger Antony wasn't best pleased with some of his teammates during their disappointing defeat away to Crystal Palace, and his reaction was caught on camera.

The Brazilian forward has struggled to make a significant impact since his move to Old Trafford and he's come under plenty of criticism during his time at the club. The humiliating defeat at Selhurst Park on Monday led to frustrating reactions from some of the players, including Antony.

Antony Shows Furious Reaction to Man Utd Teammates

It's not a good look for the Brazilian

During the game against Palace, Antony misplaced a pass, with Alejandro Garnacho and Mason Mount running ahead of him. His effort was intercepted by Nathaniel Clyne, and the Brazilian forward quickly blamed his teammates.

Considering Antony's performance at Selhurst Park was far from encouraging, it's not a reaction that would have gone down well with United fans. The former Ajax man appeared to be shifting the blame on his teammates despite his disappointing pass, and it could be a worry regarding the atmosphere inside the dressing room.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher also picked up on another incident involving Antony, who was seen after the game whispering to Mount, and the former Liverpool defender has labelled the situation 'embarrassing'...

"He’s probably talking about one of the players or somebody else, or the set-up, or the manager, just get off the pitch. Shut up and get in. You’ve been beaten 4-0, whispering, talking - honestly, embarrassing."

Antony is in a position where he needs to do his talking on the pitch in a positive manner, as his performances this season have left a lot to be desired. The Brazilian has had a lack of competition for places this season despite his lacklustre displays, with Amad Diallo rarely given an opportunity to impress ahead of him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has just two goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season from 28 appearances.

Related 5 Man Utd Players’ Careers Should Be Over After Crystal Palace Loss Manchester United were beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and time could soon be up on several players' Old Trafford careers.

Man Utd Players Believe Ten Hag Will be Sacked

His fate could already be sealed

According to a report from Matt Law of The Telegraph, some of the United players believe that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already made a decision on ten Hag and his fate is sealed. The article also claims that the Red Devils are unlikely to sack him before the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Removing him from his position at this stage of the season wouldn't make too much sense. A potential new manager is unlikely to have enough time to stamp his authority on the team, so sticking with ten Hag between now and the end of the campaign appears to be the only viable option.

All stats courtesy of FBref