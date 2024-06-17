Highlights Man United admire Brentford striker Ivan Toney as they look to sign a new striker.

The Red Devils are targeting an experienced player to compete with Rasmus Hojlund.

Brentford reportedly lowered Toney's asking price to £60million amid Premier League interest.

Manchester United 'appreciate' Brentford forward Ivan Toney as they look to bring in an experienced striker this transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Toney, who is set to leave Brentford this summer, is among the players United are interested in as his Premier League experience could be a key factor for the Red Devils.

Jacobs suggests United would consider a move for Toney if Brentford lowered their asking price, given his wage expectations.

Toney came back from an eight-month ban last season and helped Thomas Frank's side to secure another season in the Premier League as the Bees finished 16th in the table.

The England international has multiple suitors in the Premier League this summer, including Chelsea and Man United, who are both targeting a forward this transfer window.

Toney, whose Brentford deal expires next summer, is set to depart for a reduced fee this summer – his eight-month absence prevented him from securing a big-money move last year.

Manchester United Looking at Ivan Toney

The Red Devils are looking for an experienced forward

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, said Toney is one of the names Man United are considering in their search for a backup to Rasmus Hojlund:

"Experience doesn't necessarily mean old, it just means Premier League proven, which is why several names are being spoken of, Ivan Toney being one of them. "I think Manchester United appreciate Toney, but would only seriously consider a move, given the wages that he expects, if the price drops significantly. "Thomas Frank said publicly, half seriously at least, that he's £100 million player, but because in a year's time, he can enter into free agency, that number is not what suitors think it will require to get a Toney offer accepted."

Toney - labelled as an "extraordinary player" by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - featured in 17 matches for the Bees last season, scoring four goals. In February, Brentford manager Thomas Frank told Danish media the striker is likely to be on the move this summer.

According to talkSPORT, Brentford have recently lowered their asking price for the 28-year-old to £60million to ensure they cash in on Toney and end his transfer saga.

Ivan Toney Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 17 4 2 363

Man United Prioritising New Defender

United look to replace the outgoing Raphael Varane

Manchester United are prioritising a new centre-back this summer as they look to replace Raphael Varane following his departure on a free transfer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GMS.

United are keen to add a new first team defender alongside Lisandro Martinez as they look to bounce back from an injury-hit season which saw multiple players struggle for fitness.

The Red Devils are also keen to keep 36-year-old veteran Jonny Evans as he, alongside goalkeeper Tom Heaton, was offered a new deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-06-24.