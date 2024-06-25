Highlights Manchester United are interested in AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, whose release clause is €12 million (£10 million).

Dybala would provide quality and depth to Ten Hag's squad that struggled in 2023/24.

United are also prioritising a central defender this summer, with Jarrad Branthwaite the subject of a lengthy saga.

Manchester United are interested in signing AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, who has a release clause worth €12 million.

Dybala enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, scoring 16 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side as they secured a place in Europe for next season by finishing sixth. This fruitful campaign has sparked interest in the Argentine, largely from other Italian clubs, according to reports.

However, according to Il Messaggero, via Sport Witness, United are among the interested parties, with Erik ten Hag specifically requesting that new ownership group INEOS make a move. The Italian outlet suggest that the release clause for Serie A clubs is €12 million, thus placing United in pole position to land their man, if they can agree personal terms with the player.

United are Interested in Dybala

The forward would add quality and depth to Ten Hag's squad

After an illustrious spell at Juventus, where he scored over 100 goals in almost 300 appearances, Dybala left the Old Lady in 2022, joining Roma on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old has continued to impress in Serie A, becoming the talisman of a side that has languished in the Europa League spots.

Now, with just a year left on his current deal with I Giallorossi, a return to one of Italy's clubs regularly competing for the title, or a move away from the country, are both on the cards. Whilst entering the latter stages of his career, at just €12 million, United may feel Dybala is worth this low-risk investment.

The versatile forward would add experience and immense technical quality to a United side that looked bereft of some of these elements last season, and the prospect of his arrival at Old Trafford has been described as 'mouthwatering'. However, Voce Giallo Rossa suggest that Dybala's significant wage demands may present a stumbling block in negotiations over a potential move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dybala reportedly earns around £180,000-a-week at Roma.

The publication suggests that the former Palermo man would demand a salary of €6.5 million, which would be a 'real obstacle' for some of the interested parties. At United, this would make him the club's 16th most handsomely paid player, while at both Inter Milan and Juventus, he'd become both club's seventh most highly paid individual.

This suggests that United may be financially well-placed to secure the services of Dybala this summer, if they can convince the man with Italian citizenship to leave his adopted country. With Anthony Martial departing, Marcus Rashford's future uncertain and Rasmsus Hojlund producing a hit-and-miss first campaign at the club, an additional piece of quality at a cut-price to add to a meek attacking unit could be an attractive option for INEOS.

Dybala's 2023/24 Serie A Statistics Appearances 28 Goals 13 Assists 9 Key Passes Per 90 2.29 Shots Per 90 2.39 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.28

United Priorisiting a Central Defender this Summer

The Red Devils are involved in a saga over Branthwaite

Despite the vast volume of links circulating in the public sphere surrounding forward players moving to the north-west club suggesting this is the primary concern for the club's hierarchy, most of the talk has been around centre-backs making the switch. Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as the subject of one of the summer's most convoluted sagas, while United have established a list of alternatives in case Everton's fee demands for the Englishman become too excessive.

While Branthwaite is keen on the move and is 'waiting' for United to initiate a deal, there are also suggestions that the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have been lined up instead. If Victor Lindelof exits Old Trafford, the club may look to move for two central defenders this summer.

All Statistics via FBRef and Capology - correct as of 25/06/2024