Manchester United's electrifying FA Cup match win over Arsenal on Sunday revealed that one of the club's current stars might not be a Red Devil for much longer. The two teams met in the third round of the beloved and historic competition and after a slow start to proceedings, things came to life in the second half.

Against the run of play, Bruno Fernandes put Ruben Amorim's side ahead with a sizzling strike that sailed past David Raya in the 52nd minute. Their joy was short-lived, though, when Diogo Dalot was shown a second yellow card for a rash tackle in the 61st minute and Arsenal found their equaliser just moments later. Gabriel Magalhaes capitalised on a poor clearance from Altay Bayindir to level things up and the Gunners could have bagged a winner in the 70th minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Bayindir turned from zero to hero for the spot-kick, however, and denied Martin Odegaard with a superb diving save. With United's backs against the wall, Amorim decided to make a few tactical switches and brought Toby Collyer on to strengthen his midfield. The Red Devils went on to hold Arsenal at bay and they prevailed via a penalty shootout. The decision to introduce the youngster, though, seemingly hints at Casemiro's days at the club being numbered.

Casemiro Was Left on the Bench

Amorim chose to play Collyer instead

With United under serious pressure from Arsenal, it only made sense for Amorim to introduce fresh legs and bring on a defensive midfielder to try and strengthen things up in the middle of the park. What was surprising, though, was his decision to turn to Collyer instead when he had Casemiro on the bench. The Brazilian has taken a significant step back during his time at Old Trafford and the manager clearly thinks so too. He decided it was wiser to introduce one of the side's younger and more inexperienced talents rather than go with the former Real Madrid man.

The coach may have chosen to include Collyer because of his pace, but it's also a damning indictment of the way Casemiro's time at United has played out and how far down the pecking order he's fallen due to his struggles. Once considered one of the best midfielders on the planet, the 32-year-old is anything but at the moment.

Some United fans thought the situation was also a sign of Casemiro's days being numbered in Manchester. One supporter took to X (Twitter) and said: "To see Toby Collyer come on it shows that Casemiro is done at Man United," while another described the decision to bring Collyer on instead as a major statement, saying: "I like this Collyer. Into the heat of battle, sink or swim. Huge verdict on Casemiro btw that."

Casemiro Has Already Been Linked With a Move Away

Multiple Saudi Pro League clubs are interested

After a solid first season in England, Casemiro's last two years have been really poor and he's shown visible signs of slowing down now that he's in his 30s. He isn't the same player he was when he first moved to Old Trafford and his importance to the team has dwindled as a result. What hasn't dropped, though, is the eye-watering amount of money he's being paid every single week. The Brazilian is currently earning £350,000-per-week with the Red Devils. He's taking home more money than anyone else in the team right now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has played 105 times for Manchester United

As a result, it's hard to blame Amorim for potentially wanting to move him on and get those lofty wages off of the books. One place has recently shown a willingness to pay huge amounts of money for high-profile figures, even if they aren't quite as good as they once were, and that's Saudi Arabia. So, it should come as no surprise to anyone that numerous sides in the Saudi Pro League have recently been linked with a move for the midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo has even reportedly asked his side, Al-Nassr, to make a move for Casemiro, allowing the two men to reunite after their stints with Real Madrid and United together. It remains to be seen whether he'll get his wish, but with Amorim's decision to trust someone like Collywer over his veteran star, it seems all but certain that his time at Old Trafford will be brought to an end sooner rather than later.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 12/01/2025