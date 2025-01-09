In football, the players, managers, and endless storylines often steal the spotlight, leaving the ball itself as little more than a silent participant. This week, however, things have taken a curious turn. Mikel Arteta pinned Arsenal's wastefulness during their 2-0 home loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on the Puma balls used in the competition, sparking a wave of ridicule from rival fans.

And, as the saying goes, much like London buses - you wait ages for one and then two arrive at once - another story about the ball itself has emerged, and once again, it involves Arsenal. Mitre has revealed that Manchester United will be using a special golden ball for their FA Cup clash with the Gunners this weekend. But what’s the reason behind it?

Why Man United And Arsenal Will Play With A Golden Ball

The two English giants face off in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon

Manchester United, the reigning holders of both the men's and women's FA Cups, will aim to defend their titles using a special edition ball as the competitions return this week. To honour their Wembley triumphs during the 2023-24 season - where the men’s team edged out rivals Manchester City and the women’s side secured a dominant victory over Tottenham - both squads will receive the exclusive Mitre Winners’ Ball.

Mitre, the official ball supplier for the men’s and women’s FA Cups, has introduced the Winners’ Ball for the first time, with fewer than 500 produced, instantly making it a coveted collector’s item. Bright, gold accents, which are designed to emphasise the magic of the Cup and 'bring pride to the reigning champions' play' have been added to the traditional Mitre Ultimax Pro football to help create the distinctive Winners' Ball.

The Ultimax Pro's design is inspired by the popular Ultimax ball from the late 1990s. The current version, which is used in all sponsored FA competitions, uses unique technology to increase the sweet spot for a cleaner strike, reduce drag for pinpoint passing and improves contact for a responsive first touch.

The limited edition Winners' Ball will be debuted by Marc Skinner's women's side on Saturday when they host West Brom in the fourth round of the FA Cup. It will also be on show this Sunday when United's men's team travel to London to take on Arsenal. Both sides will continue to use it in the competition until they get knocked out - or reach the final again at Wembley.

Mitre

Simon Rowe, Senior Vice President of Mitre and Global Sports Marketing at Pentland Brands, said:

"We're always looking to bring something new and exciting to the game, and the introduction of the Winners' Balls is a perfect way to celebrate the reigning champions, Manchester United."

"The Emirates FA Cup and Adobe Women's FA Cup create so many unforgettable moments for players and fans, and we hope the Winners' Balls add an extra layer of excitement and prestige to this iconic competition."