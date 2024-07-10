Highlights Manchester United and Arsenal are eyeing Marc Guehi after a strong Euro 2024 campaign.

Marc Guehi's strong performances for England in Germany this summer have seen him earn plaudits from pundits, teammates and fans alike - and whilst Crystal Palace fans will be proud of how their star man has fared on the big stage, his performances have warranted interest from other clubs - with Manchester United and Arsenal 'on high alert' to sign the Three Lions star.

Guehi came into the starting XI for the first game of the tournament following an injury to usual first-choice star Harry Maguire; and he hasn't disappointed one bit, forming a strong partnership with John Stones with England battling through to the semi-finals of the tournament. Confident on the ball, quick in recovery and strong in the air, it's easy to see Guehi becoming a real force for England in the future - and a report by The Sun suggests that United and Arsenal are hot on his trail.

Arsenal and Man Utd on High Alert for Guehi

The defender has been formidable at EURO 2024, prompting interest

The report states that the duo are on high alert for the England centre-back after a strong Euro 2024 campaign - and with the defender set to reject Crystal Palace's new contract offer, a move could be made soon.

As a result, Guehi now has a whole host of big clubs chasing his signature, with Palace being wary of any incoming bids having already sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer. And with just two years left on his deal, they may be forced to cash in on the defender - who has "all the attributes to be a world-class defender" according to Three Lions teammate Ezri Konsa - unless he signs a new one in the summer.

Palace want him to sign a new deal, which would include a release clause once he returns from Germany, but The Sun states that Guehi has no intention of doing so - leaving the door open for United and Arsenal to make a move.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 2,023 8th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Pass Completion Rate (%) 87.2 =2nd Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Match rating 6.55 13th

Guehi is 'keen' to explore his options in the summer, with United being keen on his signature after an impressive summer under Gareth Southgate - and having been rejected in their two bids for Jarrad Branthwaite by Everton, it could be one to keep an eye on - though Arsenal are also in the hunt for the centre-back. The Toffees won't drop their reported £80million valuation of Branthwaite and therefore, Guehi's contract situation means that he will be a cheaper option ahead of the summer.

If Palace do sell Guehi, former club Chelsea could benefit. They have a valuation-match clause, but even if they don't opt to make a move for their former star, the Blues have a 20 per cent sell-on clause for the Three Lions star.

Palace Would be Hard Pressed to Sell Guehi

The Eagles have already lost one star and must avoid another sale

Guehi was instrumental in England's opening four games of the tournament before picking up a suspension, though he is expected to return to the fold against the Netherlands in Wednesday's semi-final.

Comfortable at the back for the Three Lions, Guehi's strong outings are no big surprise for Palace fans, who have seen him excel in the Premier League at Selhurst Park in years gone by.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has made 98 appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace

Forming a strong partnership with Joachim Andersen in south London, the England centre-back would be sorely missed by Palace if they do see him move on for pastures new - and with Olise already leaving alongside Eberechi Eze garnering interest from Manchester City and Tottenham, the Eagles could have a huge summer ahead of them.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-07-24.