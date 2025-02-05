Morning all! Hope you enjoyed the January transfer window. Despite the window being closed, I'm still going to be providing my GIVEMESPORT newsletter, giving you all the latest updates from around Europe.

Today, we have an update on Arsenal's search for a striker in the summer transfer window, Liverpool's contract talks with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, and Chido Obi-Martin's chances of breaking into the Manchester United first team this season.

Will Liverpool Step Up Contract Talks for Salah and Van Dijk?

The intention is to keep pushing for contracts. The negotiations continue, there were discussions even during the window as it was quiet for Liverpool. So let's wait for decisions.

Do Arsenal Have Other Targets Alongside Isak and Sesko?

I'd mention these two as the main targets from what I heard, then let's see. There will be many top names available, but these two remain the favourite options for Arsenal, for sure more than Watkins for example.

Could We See Obi-Martin in the Man Utd First Team Soon?

Man United always saw Chido as part of future first-team squad plan, so I'd not be surprised if he gets the chance from now to the end of the season to join the first team. But nothing is confirmed at this stage.