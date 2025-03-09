Manchester United and Arsenal shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Nothing significant took place in the opening 30 minutes of the match despite Arsenal enjoying lots of possession of the ball. The visitors were calm and confident on the ball but lacked aggression and conviction in the final third, which meant the United backline was in a pretty comfortable position.

Despite Arsenal being in full control of the match, it was the hosts who took the lead, and they did it right before half-time. Bruno Fernandes fired an excellently hit free-kick into the back of the net with just minutes to go in the first period to give his side a hugely important lead in a match which up to this point lacked any significant action in front of goal.

The first half came to a close with Ruben Amorim's men 1-0 up despite neither side having offered much in the final third of the pitch.

Shortly after the restart, United almost made it 2-0, but David Raya made an incredible save to deny Noussair Mazraoui's shot from close range. The Spaniard was forced into another superb save shortly after that.

In the 74th minute, Arsenal made the match 1-1 thanks to a belting strike from Declan Rice. The ball fell to the England international just inside the box, and he whipped his foot around the ball and smashed his shot in off the post. Up to this point, there hadn't been much action, but this goal set up a nervy end to the match for both sides.

In the dying moments of the match, Raya saved his side once again with a terrific save from close range to deny Fernandes. The Spaniard's save was the last action of the match and the points were shared at Old Trafford.

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal - Match Statistics Manchester United Statistic Arsenal 32 Possession (%) 68 10 Shots 16 6 Shots on Target 6 2 Corners 9 5 Saves 5 0 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana - 7/10

Didn't have many significant saves to make as Arsenal didn't really threaten that much going forward.

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

Didn't have much to do going forward but defended well when he needed to.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - 8/10

Defended United's box incredibly well. The Dutchman made many great clearances and blocks and made his side hard to break down.

CB: Victor Lindelof - 7/10

Just like one of his defensive partners, de Ligt, Lindelof defended his box very well and made many great clearances and blocks to keep the pressure off United.

CB: Leny Yoro - 7/10

Yoro put in a solid first-half performance, but he was brought off at half-time after showing signs that he was struggling with an injury.

LWB: Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

Defended really well against both Nwaneri and Martinelli and was a constantly energetic presence down the left flank both offensively and defensively.

CM: Casemiro - 7/10

Had good energy in the midfield and defended and pressed well.

CM: Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Took his free-kick goal incredibly well and played a big part for his side defensively, playing in a deeper position than he usually does.

RW: Christian Eriksen - 5.5/10

Didn't do anything significant in possession of the ball and didn't really get involved in the match.

ST: Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

Ran his socks off up front and pressed well but didn't really produce or offer anything for his side in the final third.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho - 7.5/10

United's most lively attacking player. As always, Garnacho provided a lot of energy in attacking positions and constantly ran at players and put some good crosses into the box.

SUB: Ayden Heaven - 7/10

Slotted into United's back line seamlessly and made several really good challenges.

SUB: Toby Collyer - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

SUB: Rasmus Hojlund - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK: David Raya - 8/10

Questions will be asked about Raya's positioning for Fernandes' goal, but in the second half, he made up for it with some great saves.

RB: Jurrien Timber - 7.5/10

Saw lots of the ball and was an energetic presence up and down the right flank for Arsenal. Timber also provided the assist for Rice's goal.

CB: William Saliba - 7.5/10

Quality in possession of the ball but didn't really have much defending to do.

CB: Gabriel - 7.5/10

Just like his centre-back partner, Saliba, Gabriel was good in possession of the ball but wasn't really challenged defensively.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori - 6/10

Looked lively in advanced positions but didn't see much of the ball compared to the right-hand side.

CM: Thomas Partey - 7/10

Tidy in possession of the ball and won most of his duels in midfield.

CM: Declan Rice - 8/10

Scored an emphatic goal and as always, put in an excellent box-to-box performance.

CM: Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Saw a lot of the ball and tried to make things happen, but the forward players in front of him were not making enough good runs.

RW: Ethan Nwaneri - 5/10

Second best when coming up against Dalot. Nwaneri's delivery into the box was poor, and he was shunned off the ball quite easily.

ST: Mikel Merino - 5/10

Stalled quite a lot of Arsenal's attacks due to his lack of movement and almost cost his side in the second half when he gave the ball away.

LW: Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Looked lively in the final third and had quite a few shots, but his end product wasn't great.

SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

SUB: Gabriel Martinelli - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.​​​​​​​

SUB: Kieran Tierney - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

Man of the Match

Declan Rice

There weren't too many standout performances during Manchester United vs Arsenal, but the one player who stood out the most was Declan Rice. The Englishman scored a terrific goal to equalise for his side and put in a solid box-to-box performance in the middle of the park. His energy between both boxes proved to be key for Arsenal as he would be at the centre of a lot of their attacks and also worked incredibly hard defensively.