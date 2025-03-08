Manchester United take on one of their fiercest historic rivals in a potentially thrilling encounter when they host Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

This rivalry conjures up memories of the frequently electric clashes that took place during the era when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were in charge in the late 1990s and 2000s.

So much has changed since then, and Manchester United cannot afford to look back, such are the challenges facing manager Ruben Amorim and his players right now.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester United 5.6 23/5 +460 The Draw 3.7 11/4 +270 Arsenal 1.73 8/11 -137

United headed into the weekend in the bottom-half of the Premier League table, which is where they have been for some time now. And yet, while their lowly position may be disappointing, they are not at risk of relegation.

They began the weekend 16 points clear of the drop zone with only 11 games to play. They were 10 points below the top eight positions, too, meaning that, even though we are only in early March, a mid-table final position for the Old Trafford giants already looks almost certain.

Why does this matter? Because it raises the question of whether, subconsciously, United may lose focus in their Premier League fixtures between now and the end of the season.

There are various individual and collective reasons why the home side should be motivated both here and in subsequent fixtures.

And yet, while United are still in the Europa League – they host Real Sociedad in their Last 16 return fixture next Thursday, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain last Thursday – you wonder whether their ongoing quest for a continental trophy will become their priority.

Even if United are fully motivated here, Arsenal will still expect to win. Mikel Arteta’s visitors are 21 points above their opponents in the Premier League table, and still seem intent on finishing as high as they possibly can in the final standings, even though their chances of challenging Liverpool for the title have slipped over the past month.

Like United, Arsenal have a return fixture in Europe next week. Unlike United, Arsenal do not need to worry about it unduly: they thrashed PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in their Champions League Last 16 first leg in the Netherlands last weekend, meaning the tie is already effectively over before the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium next Wednesday.

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, Arsenal are clear favourites to win the game. The Gunners are a best-priced 1.73 (8/11) to collect all three points, while United are 5.6 (23/5), and the Draw is 3.7 (11/4).

Arsenal ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in the first Premier League meeting between the sides at the Emirates Stadium last December. Arsenal also have a 100 percent away from home against sides that, like United, are currently in the bottom-half of the table, above the bottom three. They have played five such games, winning all five: vs Tottenham (1-0), Wolves (1-0), Brentford (3-1), West Ham (5-2), and Crystal Palace (5-1).

Given the difference in class between these two sides this season, and the fact that United are the more likely of the two to be distracted by an upcoming European fixture, we are happy to support Arsenal to get the three points.

Top selection – Arsenal (1.73)

Make Arsenal your Handicap Pick

If, like us, you expect Arsenal to win the game, but are looking for an odds-against rather than odds-on price on the visitors, then the Asian Handicap would be an option to consider.

With an Asian Handicap selection, you award the team of your choosing a handicap pre-game. You then add the handicap that you picked before the match to the scoreline at the end of the game to see if you have a winning selection.

Asian Handicap Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Arsenal -0.5 1.73 (8/11) Arsenal -0.75 1.95 (19/20) Arsenal -1.0 2.3 (13/10) Arsenal -1.25 2.7 (17/10) Arsenal -1.5 3.0 (2/1)

Best bet

As the odds table above shows, Arsenal can be backed with a -1.0 Asian Handicap start at 2.3 (13/10). With this selection, Arsenal are essentially starting the game a goal down.

If they win by a single goal, your stakes will be refunded (as the handicap will have been equalled). If they go on to win by two or more goals – as they did in their first league meeting vs Manchester United this season, and have done in three of their previous five away games vs sides currently in the bottom-half of the table outside the bottom three – then you will have a winning pick.

Goals Markets Too Tough to Call

What do the goals stats on these two sides tell us ahead of the game?

Sixteen of Manchester United’s 27 Premier League games have had Over 2.5 Goals. Arsenal have been involved in far fewer high-scoring encounters, however: only 11 of their 27 Premier League games have had Over 2.5 Goals, which is the lowest number for any team in the division.

Manchester United’s home games have been particularly high-scoring: 10 of their 14 Premier League encounters at Old Trafford have had Over 2.5 Goals. Away from home, however, Arsenal’s games are, again, low-scoring: only four of their 14 Premier League fixtures on the road have had Over 2.5 Goals.

Best bet

What you are basically looking at is two contrasting sets of stats. Manchester United’s games – both overall and at home – have primarily featured three or more goals this season, while the opposite is true of Arsenal’s overall and away fixtures.

Over 2.5 Goals is available at 2.2 (6/5), while Under 2.5 Goals is available at 1.73 (8/11). Those prices look about right to us, as they reflect the fact that neither of the two outcomes looks extremely likely.

Given that the trends do not agree across the two teams, we would rather leave this market alone.