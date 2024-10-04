Manchester United were reportedly considering Erik ten Hag's position as manager very seriously at the end of last season, but decided to stick with him. Now, Martin Hardy has shared his surprise that the Red Devils didn't look at luring Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery, to Old Trafford instead.

After a disappointing start to the new season, underpinned by the dismal defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, ten Hag is believed to find himself in a precarious position at United once again. This is nothing new for the Dutchman, though, who was even thought to be set to lose his job regardless of the FA Cup final result at the end of the last campaign.

United won that game and lifted the trophy, and there is every chance that victory secured ten Hag more time at the club. With pressure mounting again now, a search for a new manager could begin once more, but Manchester United may have already missed the opportunity to get the perfect man for the job.

Unai Emery Has Transformed Villa

Memorable Champions League win shows progress made

Aston Villa's triumph over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in the Champions League is a clear signal of just how far Emery has taken the midlands club since taking over in November 2022.

Discussing the progress Emery has made, and the reputation the Spaniard holds in the game, Martin Hardy told the Back Pages podcast that he cannot believe Manchester United were not sniffing around the Villa boss in the summer as a replacement for ten Hag.

"When they were doing a summer search of potential managers to take over at Old Trafford, I'm amazed Emery's name didn't pop up. "Great knowledge of European football, great success in European football, and he's turned around a group of players that certain people were writing off, to write this glorious chapter tonight [against Bayern]. And if he stays there, you suspect there's a lot more to come from Aston Villa."

Erik ten Hag vs Unai Emery career stats Stat Erik ten Hag Unai Emery Games managed 488 934 Games won 305 499 Win % 62.5 53.4 Trophies won 8 11

Man Utd May Need Replacement Soon

Erik ten Hag under immense pressure

Erik ten Hag was already under pressure going into Sunday's game against Tottenham. The result looked bad on paper, but the manner of the defeat will have surely intensified the risk of Sir Jim Ratcliffe deciding he has seen enough from the Dutchman.

Indeed, it is thought Ratcliffe and the United board now face a 'defining moment' as they look to the future, and it remains to be seen whether ten Hag has a part to play in the project moving forwards. Despite his two domestic cup wins, it would seem the players have stopped giving it their all for the cause under the current coach, with Christian Eriksen even admitting that FC Twente 'wanted it more' than United in their recent Europa League draw.

Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 03/10/2024.