Highlights Girona star Viktor Tsygankov is being pursued by Manchester United and Aston Villa after an impressive season.

Girona are 'waiting with open arms' for Tsygankov's return to pre-season, with emphasis on wanting to keep him, even amid interest.

United and Villa boss have held talks to secure a deal for Tsygankov, despite his release clause and competition among clubs.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have reportedly joined the list of clubs keen on signing Girona star Viktor Tsygankov with the summer race for him heating up as clubs across Europe make their interest known in the Ukrainian winger.

Tsygankov was billed as a wonderkid whilst he was at Dynamo Kyiv, notching 18 league goals in just 31 games as a 21-year-old from out wide for the Ukrainian outfit. It was from here that Girona signed him in January 2023, and after a stellar season last time out with eight goals in 30 La Liga outings, he helped the club reach the Champions League for the first time in their history. But that has seen clubs take an interest, with Spanish outlet AS stating that United and Villa are keen on securing a deal thanks to his release clause.

United and Villa Want to Sign Viktor Tsygankov

The winger is a sought-after player in Europe

The report states that Girona are waiting 'with open arms' for Tsygankov to return to the club in pre-season after his Euro 2024 participation with Ukraine, with manager Michel wanting him in his plans - though they could see him leave if an offer that was 'too great to refuse' appeared for the winger.

They are silencing the initial interest in his services, but Premier League teams have returned to the table for his signing - with Arsenal being the first to make waves, though they have now been joined by Villa and United.

Viktor Tsygankov's La Liga statistics - Girona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 2,067 11th Goals 8 4th Assists 7 =4th Shots Per Game 1.5 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.99 6th

Tsygankov is on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs, according to the report, and despite being on the books at Girona until 2027, he has a release clause of €30million (£25.5m), which wouldn't be a great enough barrier to prevent Premier League teams from securing his signature. Whilst there has not been a formal bid for him just yet, both United and Villa are drawing up plans to sign him, in the hopes of convincing Tsygankov - described as being a "magician" by Sport - to move to the UK and negotiate a deal with Girona.

With both clubs in European competition this season, they are clubs that Tsygankov will consider, with those that don't play continental football being out of the question - and both Erik ten Hag and Unai Emery have told the player that they want to count on him. Tsygankov will not consider any offers until he has returned to pre-season training, and Girona are thought to have had his word that he will start the campaign in Catalonia, alongside wanting him to sign a new contract with an increased proposed wage on an offer that they made to him back in January.

Man Utd Will Have to Sell Wingers First

The Red Devils already have a glut of options on the right

United already have Antony, Jadon Sancho and Amad Diallo in their ranks and so a clearout of their right-winger selections would be needed to accommodate Tsygankov and allow him to cut onto his preferred left foot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony completed 38 games for United last season - scoring just three goals and registering two assists in 1,910 minutes of football.

Sancho was away at Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the campaign, and whilst a deal was expected that would have seen the Englishman depart the club on a permanent basis, he is now back in pre-season training and has reportedly made up with Ten Hag ahead of their friendlies in the summer, where he will earn the chance to impress after the a tumultuous spell in the north west.

Related Man Utd Signing 'Incredible' La Liga Star Could be an Option Manchester United have taken a key interest in left-backs ahead of the summer window, with Milos Kerkez and Miguel Gutierrez on their shortlist.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-07-24.