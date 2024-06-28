Highlights Manuel Ugarte could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer if a suitable offer arrives, according to reports

Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are aware of the situation but are yet to make a bid

Ugarte is under contract at PSG until the summer of 2028 having only joined last year

Manchester United are yet to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, despite the French club’s openness to selling if a suitable offer arrives, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

United face a significant summer transfer window after a disappointing Premier League finish last term. FA Cup glory aside, eighth place is far from where Erik ten Hag and his team need to be.

Recruitment will be key as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his mark on the club. Midfield may be an area they need to strengthen with the futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen up in the air.

Ugarte ‘Could Leave’ PSG This Summer

United are yet to make their move

United are aware of Ugarte’s situation at PSG and that a good offer could tempt the French club to the negotiating table. However, they are yet to make a bid for the player, according to journalist Romano, who claims it is just the beginning of this transfer tale despite reports from ESPN Uruguay suggesting that a deal is now 'close'.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“In case they [PSG] receive a good proposal for Ugarte, he could leave the club in the summer transfer window. United have taken all the information but are still not making any bid, from what I heard. “So, it’s still the beginning of the story. [They are] just trying to understand the situation around the player then let’s see what Man United decide to do.”

Ugarte, 23, joined the French champions from Sporting CP only 12 months ago for £50m and has a contract with the club until the summer of 2028. However, it wasn’t an explosive campaign for a player deemed one of the best in his position in Europe.

In 25 league starts for PSG last term, Ugarte didn’t score a single goal and registered just three assists. Of those 25 games, he started only 21 of them and he played 1,937 minutes of their title-winning season.

PSG to ‘Reignite’ Rashford Interest

The French club have been long-time admirers

French club PSG could ‘reignite’ their interest in United winger Marcus Rashford this summer, according to reports.

talkSPORT claim PSG have been long-time admirers of the England international and could pursue a move if they are given encouragement that the player is open to a move. United, however, are not actively looking to sell the forward this summer.

Marcus Rashford 2023/24 Premier League stats Stat: Appearances 33 Goals 7 Assists 2 Minutes played 2,285

Rashford has endured a difficult campaign at United, despite being an integral player in the squad for a number of years. His lack of form cost him his place in the England squad for this summer’s Euros in Germany.

PSG are in the market for a wide attacker following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. The France international moved on after several years in Paris as he opted against renewing his contract, which expired this summer.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.