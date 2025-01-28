Manchester United are close to agreeing a fee to sign Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven, according to The Athletic writer Laurie Whitwell.

The 18-year-old defender attended United's game against Rangers at Old Trafford earlier this week as he looks to solve his future. Reports suggest Heaven only has six months remaining on his deal, meaning he could leave the Gunners for nothing later this year if they are unable to tie him down to a new deal.

According to a report from The Athletic, United are now close to reaching an agreement to sign Heaven from the Gunners, with his scholarship terms expiring in the summer. The 18-year-old has also travelled to Germany to hold talks with Eintracht Frankfurt, while Arsenal have offered him a new contract.

Mikel Arteta previously described the young defender as 'remarkable', but it appears Heaven could be heading through the exit door in the near future. Heaven will be hoping to join a club where he can see a pathway to the first team, but it's difficult to see him making an instant impact with the United senior squad if he does join.

United are also pushing to secure the signature of Lecce star Patrick Dorgu, and have reportedly agreed terms over a deal which could see him join the club until 2031. The January window is always a tricky one, but the Red Devils appear willing to spend some money in order to improve Ruben Amorim's squad.

The Manchester outfit are struggling in the Premier League this season and currently find themselves battling in the bottom half of the table. Signings will be necessary to help Amorim navigate United into a side that can compete for European places once again, but a lot of the damage has already been done this term.

United are currently 12 points away from the Champions League spots, but they could certainly mount a charge to qualify for the Europa League if Amorim can steer them back in the right direction as soon as possible.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox