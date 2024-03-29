Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is working behind the scenes to appoint the right people to rebuild Man Utd's recruitment strategy.

United are aiming to bring in Dan Ashworth, Dougie Freedman, and Jason Wilcox.

Decision on Erik Ten Hag's future is expected before the end of the season.

Manchester United's Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be working behind the scenes to bring in the right people to help guide the Red Devils back in the right direction, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the club will have a degree of confidence about bringing in the likes of Dan Ashworth, Dougie Freedman, and Jason Wilcox.

Ratcliffe recently acquired a 25% stake in the club and the INEOS owner will be looking to implement changes in the background to set the foundations for the Manchester outfit to rebuild. In comparison to what we're used to seeing from United in the past, there has been limited success at Old Trafford in recent years.

Their recruitment strategy has been regularly criticised due to spending hefty amounts of money on ageing players with little sell-on value. If Ratcliffe is able to make some changes behind the scenes and appoint the best of the best to run the transfer side of the club, it's a step in the right direction.

Man Utd Working on Multiple Deals

Newcastle United announced earlier this year that Ashworth had been placed on gardening leave after expressing his desire to leave the club. Journalist Ben Jacobs later confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that United were working on a deal to bring the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief to Old Trafford, with the aim being for him to miss one transfer window at most. If they are unable to secure him in time for the summer, they hope to appoint him by September.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils are also pushing to bring Southampton director of football Wilcox, who was previously with Manchester City, to the red side of Manchester. The hope is for Wilcox to work with Ashworth as Ratcliffe continues to implement changes which will benefit their recruitment strategy. The Saints chief is aware of United's interest, but a deal is yet to be completed.

A report from The Independent has also claimed that United are considering appointing Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman in a head of recruitment position. The 49-year-old played a crucial role in bringing the likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze to Selhurst Park and he's developed a 'considerable reputation' among football executives.

It's an exciting period of change for United supporters with Ratcliffe clearly looking to rebuild the club from the top. Although what happens on the pitch is imperative, having the right people in place can help ensure Erik ten Hag, or whoever is in charge in the future, has the right tools to work with to bring success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have the biggest net spend of any club in the Premier League over the last ten years, totalling a whopping £1.15bn.

Dharmesh Sheth - United Have a Degree of Confidence

Sheth has claimed that the fact United are yet to appoint anyone in the roles mentioned so far suggests that they have a degree of confidence that Wilcox, Ashworth, and Freedman will all be coming to Old Trafford. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Frustration [lack of appointments despite Liverpool moving fast with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes], yes of course, they will want to get that structure sorted as soon as possible. But you've got to also remember that the Michael Edwards situation is completely different to Manchester United simply because Edwards wasn't in a role anywhere. So there was no negotiation needed with another club, compensation needed with another club. As far as Manchester United are concerned, for them not to have appointed anybody at this juncture would probably suggest that there is a degree of confidence that they're going to get the likes of Dan Ashworth into the sporting director role. That they are going to get someone like Jason Wilcox and maybe even Dougie Freedman as well in situ as soon as it is possible."

Man Utd Will Make Erik Ten Hag Decision This Season

Ten Hag's future is a topic that has been up for discussion a fair amount this season, with the Red Devils enduring an inconsistent campaign. Although the Manchester outfit are fighting for European places, the supporters at Old Trafford will have been hoping to see the club competing for Champions League qualification.

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe and his team will make a decision on the future of ten Hag before the end of the term. Sources suggest that his job isn't safe, meaning he could be fighting for his future for the remainder of the campaign. It's clear to see that INEOS are hoping to reshuffle the backroom team before changing the manager at Old Trafford.

