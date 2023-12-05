Highlights Manchester United have banned several high-profile journalists from attending Erik ten Hag's press conference, indicating the club's frustration with negative coverage.

The ban comes after reports of discontent within the team and scrutiny of recent signings made under Ten Hag's watch.

The club's official statement emphasises the importance of being contacted before publishing stories to allow for comment and contextualisation.

Manchester United have made the cut-throat decision to ban a host of high-profile journalists from Erik ten Hag's pre-Chelsea press conference on Tuesday. United will welcome Mauricio Pochettino’s side on Wednesday in a must-win fixture for both sides as they both look to make their substandard start to 2023/24 behind them.

The Red Devils have banned Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solekhol, David McDonnell of The Mirror, ESPN’s Rob Dawson and the Manchester Evening News’ chief Manchester United correspondent Samuel Luckurst from being in attendance for Ten Hag's press conference.

The MEN have reported that Andrew Ward, the club’s communications director, broke the news to them this morning after their coverage of the club’s dismal start to the 2023/24 season has been deemed inappropriate. Whether the ban for the aforementioned quartet will extend beyond Ten Hag’s press conference on Tuesday afternoon or whether it’ll be just the one in which they will be absent from remains to be seen.

The reason behind the ban

United have been an easy target for journalists in order for them to stir the pot. Just this week, reports from Sky Sports’ Solekhol had emerged that Ten Hag had lost 50% of the dressing room as they were displeased with the treatment of teammate Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman, who has played 82 times for the club, has been exiled for his belatedly deleted X (formerly Twitter) post, where he claimed he was a ‘scapegoat’ after being left out of the squad that faced Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the MEN reported on Tuesday that a quartet of signings – made under Ten Hag’s watch – are being questioned and scrutinised by a string of senior players. These transfers include the £72 million outlay for 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount’s £60 million switch and the mouth-watering figure worth £82 million spent on former Ajax ace Antony.

It’s clear that Ten Hag has resorted to using the Sir Alex Ferguson approach, with the Scottish custodian known as someone who wouldn’t mince their words. Ferguson famously banned certain members of the press from attending his pre- and post-match press conferences, and he even once told a room full of journalists that their job was to ‘report the truth’.

Man Utd’s official statement

BBC Sport’s football reporter Simon Stone has also released Manchester United’s official statement ahead off their pre-match press conference.

“We’re taking action against a number of news organisations, not for publishing we don’t like, but for doing so without first contacting us to give us to opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise. “We believe this is an important principle to defend and we hope it can lead to a re-set in the way we work together.”

The statement insists that the club and its manager, Ten Hag, are not averse to the day-to-day posting about United’s behind-the-scenes misfortunes but instead the manner in which the stories have been made public, claiming that they wish they had been contacted prior to the stories going live as their chance to iron out any misinformation.