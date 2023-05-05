FC Bayern Frauen could be the perfect destination for out-of-contract Manchester United striker Alessia Russo, says journalist Rob Pratley.

Last summer, Bayern Women added Manchester City midfielder Georgia Stanway to their ranks — and there could be another England star on the squad soon.

The Munich-based team are currently one point clear of rivals VfL Wolfsburg Women at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga table.

But with only four games left to play, Bayern need to stay focused to claim the title for the fourth time.

As well as wishing for glory, it’s thought that the German club will be looking to recruit some more world-class talent when the transfer window opens this summer.

Journalist Pratley told GIVEMESPORT that he believes 24-year-old Russo could slot straight into Bayern’s first team.

Bayern Munich could be a 'great move' for Alessia Russo

“Russo is perhaps going to have a lot of offers this summer, and she needs to pick the right one for her career to advance,” Pratley said. “That might not necessarily be going to say, Lyon, for example, just for argument's sake.

“I think she needs to go somewhere where she’s going to start regularly, where she’s going to be a key player, but also where she’s got a chance to learn from other top players.”

Alessia Russo could be a 'great' fit for Bayern Munich Women. Credit: Action Images via Reuters.

He then queried whether “somewhere like Bayern Munich” would be “a great move for her”.

“It’s telling that when Manchester United talk about Russo’s contract now, it’s less of a ‘we’re in negotiations’, it’s more of a ‘let’s wait and see what happens’. And we can’t predict the future,” he added.

Russo is of course out of contract at Manchester United this summer, alongside Spanish full-back Ona Batlle.

Marc Skinner isn't 'concerned' with Russo contract negotiations

Last month, United head honcho Marc Skinner told the press that he wasn’t concerned about the ongoing Russo and Batlle contract situations.

He said: “I wouldn’t say [the contract negotiations] goes to the level of concern because as a collective we’re in a really important moment of the season which these players will play a massive part in."

Alessia Russo is yet to resign for Manchester United. Credit: Action Images via Reuters

“There’s a lot of love from [Russo and Batlle] towards the club and obviously from the club towards those players. We’re hopeful and working hard behind the scenes.”

“What I’ve stayed very clear on - and why they’re still performing like they are - is it’s about the team,” Skinner added. “My job is to put myself aside and work for this team, the player’s job is to put themselves aside and work for the team.

United are currently top of the Women’s Super League table, but could easily be overtaken by Emma Hayes’ Chelsea as the latter still has two games in hand.

Regardless, United look like they’re claiming a Champions League spot for the first time since their inception in 2018.

But could the promise of silverware and a potential shot at the Champions League title be enough to entice Russo to re-sign with United?