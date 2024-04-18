Highlights INEOS-backed Man United are looking to sign younger talents they hope to steer the club in a different direction.

Baylee Dipepa, a 17-year-old striker from Port Vale, has caught the eye of United with his impressive performances.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation, suggesting the young attacker has been tracked and followed by United.

Manchester United are looking to bring in younger talent under the guidance of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Red Devils are scouting Port Vale 'wonderkid' Baylee Dipepa.

After years of mismanagement and poor recruitment, Ratcliffe will undoubtedly be looking to make changes behind the scenes as he hopes to steer the club in a different direction. The Manchester outfit have spent a ridiculous amount of money on new additions with little sell-on value, and bringing in younger profile players could be beneficial.

Man Utd Scouting Baylee Dipepa

The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene this season

Writing in his daily briefing, respected reporter Romano has claimed that Manchester United are tracking young forward Dipepa ahead of a potential move...

"Finally on Man United, 17-year-old Port Vale wonderkid Baylee Dipepa has been followed and tracked by the United scouting team. Let’s see if they decide to proceed with negotiations, but it will depend on the new board they are building now, so we can just be patient on that one."

Despite his age, Dipepa has already featured in 24 senior games for Port Vale, scoring three goals, and he's starting to attract the interest of clubs around Europe. The 17-year-old only signed his first professional contract earlier this year, extending his stay at the club until 2026, but it appears that United are considering looking to prise him away from the League One outfit.

Port Vale chief executive Matt Hancock has recently admitted that it could be difficult to keep hold of the England youth international, but they are yet to receive any approaches or offers. Considering the impact he's made already in senior football, United might be forced to take the next step if they want to win the race to secure his signature.

Romano previously revealed to GIVEMESPORT that under INEOS, United were looking to scout and sign the best young talents from around the world. It's certainly a positive sign for the supporters at Old Trafford that the Red Devils are looking to sign a different profile of player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Baylee Dipepa scored three times during the most recent international break for England U17s.

Man Utd Tracking Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite

United could move for young star

According to Manchester Evening News, United are continuing to track Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window. The Toffees could be forced to cash in due to ongoing financial difficulties, and the Red Devils might look to take advantage.

Raphael Varane's future appears to be uncertain, and with the French defender reaching the latter stages of his career, United could turn to a younger profile as they plan for their long-term future. Branthwaite is likely to attract plenty of interest when the market opens later this year, so it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

