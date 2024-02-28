Highlights Manchester United left it late, but beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 to progress in the FA Cup.

Forest controlled the second half, but Casemiro's late header secured the win for United.

United's victory sets up a clash with Liverpool in the next round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United left it late, but they've moved onto the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground on Wednesday evening. The game was a pretty drab affair, but Erik ten Hag's came out on top, with Casemiro heading the Red Devils in front with just over a minute left on the clock.

The match looked destined for extra time, with neither side really creating too many clear-cut chances, but the Brazilian midfielder popped up when it mattered the most, and he sent his team through to the next round where they'll face off with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. It keeps the club's chances of silverware alive, with the FA Cup the only trophy they can realistically take at this point. Not that this seemed to add any extra intensity to the team's performance which, for the most part, was pretty disappointing.

Neither side created anything in the first half

It was an uneventful 45 minutes

Heading into the tie, there was a certain level of pressure surrounding United, as the FA Cup is the only real shot at silverware that the club still has this season. That didn't seem to light a spark under the squad, though, and the first half was quite a drab affair. Neither team really created too many promising moments, and a Scott McTominay header from close range was the best effort of the first 45 minutes, but it was comfortably dealt with by Matt Turner in the Forest goal.

There was very little else of note in the first half, and neither side will have been too impressed with their production throughout. It was the home side that came out with much more energy after the restart, though, determined to take advantage of United's poor performances.

Casemiro grabbed the winner late

Forest controlled most of the second 45 minutes but came up short

Whatever Nuno Espirito Santo said at halftime seemed to have the desired effect on his squad as they came out looking much more likely to get on the scoresheet than their opponents. Forest pushed forward and created several excellent chances early in the half, but Andre Onana stood firm to deny them every single time.

Former Red Devil Anthony Elanga, in particular, caused Ten Hag's side problems, dancing forwards on multiple occasions, and really terrorising the visitors' defenders. As the half progressed, though, United slowly came into it themselves and had a number of chances to break the deadlock.

They eventually did, with mere moments left in the game when Casemiro broke Forest hearts and scored a header with just over a minute left of the 90 to send the Red Devils through to the next round of the FA Cup. There was a brief moment of hope for Espirito Santo's men as VAR checked a possible offside in the build-up to the goal, but it was eventually cleared and it was allowed to stand.

With Liverpool beating Southampton on the night as well, the two Premier League giants will meet in the next round, with both eager to get their hands on the trophy.