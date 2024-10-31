Key Takeaways Man United's central midfielders have played a crucial role in the team's success over the years.

Stars such as Paul Scholes and Paul Ince have dominated battles in the middle of the park.

No present players feature as they look to channel the glory of their most nostalgic years in the 90s and 00s.

Central midfielders are the workhorses in every team. It's their job to break up dangerous chances, control the match and move the ball forward. In essence, they have to do everything. Manchester United have dominated football over the years, albeit not recently, so they have been blessed with legendary central midfielders.

Winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and any other trophy in existence in the process, the Red Devils have always had stars who could follow the perfect template for a central midfielder. It's what young talents look up to now, trying to copy their idols.

Therefore, we have decided to rank the nine greatest central midfielders in Man United's history. It's important to note that this only includes players who played as a central midfielder – frequently or infrequently. Due to this, the likes of David Beckham and Ryan Giggs, despite being midfielders, have not been included as they played on either flank.

Ranking Factors

Importance to team - If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher.

If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher. Longevity - Consistency is the most important thing for players to cement their legend status.

Consistency is the most important thing for players to cement their legend status. Goals and assists - If they performed well statistically, they have been included on the list.

Best Man Utd Central Midfielders Ever Rank Player Active Years 1. Paul Scholes 1993-2011 & 2012-2013 2. Roy Keane 1993-2005 3. Bryan Robson 1981-1994 4. Nicky Butt 1992-2004 5. Paul Ince 1989-1995 6. Michael Carrick 2006-2018 7. Nobby Stiles 1960-1971 8. Pat Crerand 1963-1971 9. Park Ji-sung 2005-2012

9 Park Ji-sung

Played for Man United from 2005-2012

The greatest manager in Premier League history, Sir Alex Ferguson, once described Park Ji-sung as "one of the most underrated players in the game". For that reason alone, he deserves a place on this legendary list, as the Scotsman always trusted him to mark the most dangerous player.

The player, nicknamed 'Third Lung', most notably snuffed out Andrea Pirlo - one of the best central midfielders in the modern game - in a Champions League knockout tie against AC Milan in 2010. Park even scored in a 4-0 demolition job at Old Trafford. Working hard defensively whilst always bursting forward, the South Korean was the epitome of the perfect midfielder.

Park Ji-Sung's Manchester United Career Appearances 204 Goals 28 Assists 28 Total Trophies 11

Related How Park Ji-sung could have helped Man Utd defeat Barcelona - Ferguson Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United would have won the 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona if he'd used Park Ji-sung differently.

8 Pat Crerand

Played for Man United from 1963-1971

Taking a trip down Memory Lane, Pat Crerand joined Man United six years after the Munich Air Disaster. Determined to carry on their legacy, he was known for his relentless work rate, impressive range of passing, and a telepathic on-the-pitch connection with greats such as Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best.

The hard-working midfielder, who was a 'right-half' in the old-fashioned days, was always at the centre of the action for the Red Devils. Unsurprisingly, this led to glory as well, with the club winning the First Division twice and the European Cup once with the Scotsman in the middle of the park.

Pat Crerand's Manchester United Career Appearances 376 Goals 11 Assists 8 Total Trophies 6

7 Nobby Stiles

Played for Man United from 1960-1971

In the same era as Crerand, World Cup winner Nobby Stiles is highly regarded as an England and Man United legend. The defensive-minded midfielder was not flashy – and rarely drove forward – but he was a key cog in the system during an impressive era.

Known for his crunching tackles and ball-winning ability, Stiles is also one of three Englishmen to have won both the World Cup and European Cup. That stunning record meant he was always going to feature on this list, with the midfielder appreciating the challenge, but succeeding, nearly every time.

Nobby Stiles' Manchester United Career Appearances 367 Goals 19 Assists 3 Total Trophies 5

6 Michael Carrick

Played for Man United from 2006-2018

With Michael Carrick seen as another quiet and reserved midfielder, he fits perfectly in the category of 'underrated Premier League stars'. Joining in 2006, he immediately took over the number 16 shirt, inheriting it from iconic skipper Roy Keane.

While some would struggle under the pressure, Carrick quickly became an integral squad member, winning the Premier League title in his debut season. He went on to make 316 appearances, winning an astonishing 18 trophies in that time. You could never doubt his commitment or loyalty, with the midfielder treating the famous club like a religion.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United Career Appearances 464 Goals 24 Assists 35 Total Trophies 18

Related 15 Greatest English Players in Man Utd History (Ranked) Manchester United have had some brilliant players over the years, but who have been the best English players to ever represent them?

5 Paul Ince

Played for Man United from 1989-1995

Paul Ince, father of Tom Ince, was an essential player for Ferguson at the start of his dominance. Despite only spending six years at the club – far less than others on this list – Ince made 272 appearances, and he was even named the club's 1992/93 Player of the Season.

The box-to-box midfielder was appreciated by Man United, but also by England; he made over 50 appearances for the Three Lions. Always capable of tackling hard but also providing an attacking threat, Ince was always looking to get on the ball at crucial moments. They wouldn't have succeeded without him.

Paul Ince's Manchester United Career Appearances 272 Goals 27 Assists 17 Total Trophies 9

4 Nicky Butt

Played for Man United from 1992-2004

When Ince left the club, Man United fans were naturally concerned that no one would be able to replace him. Thankfully, they had a youngster looking to burst onto the scene in the form of Nicky Butt. Part of the same academy graduate group as Gary Neville, David Beckham and Paul Scholes, Butt spent over a decade alongside his 'Class of 92' piers.

During this era, he made 387 appearances for the club and quickly cemented his status as a crucial squad member. He started in the 1999 Champions League final before leaving Old Trafford five years later with six Premier League medals around his neck. Talk about consistency at the top of the game.

Nicky Butt's Manchester United Career Appearances 387 Goals 26 Assists 20 Total Trophies 16

3 Bryan Robson

Played for Man United from 1981-1994

As the longest-serving captain in Manchester United's history, Bryan Robson is an iconic figure at Old Trafford. Suitably nicknamed 'Captain Marvel', Robson embodied the perfect leader, driving his team through thick and thin. He played for the club from 1981 to 1994, making 416 appearances in the process.

Alongside this, Robson was the perfect attacking-minded central midfielder. Still willing to do the hard work alongside other defensive stars, Robson was always looking to drive into the final third. It was his priority, with the midfielder scoring 92 goals for the club during a phenomenal career.

Bryan Robson's Manchester United Career Appearances 416 Goals 92 Assists 5 Total Trophies 9

Related 10 Greatest England Captains in Football History [Ranked] Where does current England skipper Harry Kane rank against those who came before him, like David Beckham and Sir Bobby Moore?

2 Roy Keane

Played for Man United from 1993-2005

Close

Labelled as the best Manchester United captain ever, Roy Keane played for the club 477 times in 12 years. He was captain for eight years from 1997 to 2005, after all. The ultimate hard-worker, Keane sent fear into the opposition before kick-off, intimidating them with his aggression and power.

Also known for his work ethic, the ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder was a tough tackler who left no blade of grass uncovered. The legendary Irishman won 17 trophies at Old Trafford, and Ferguson always admired him for his consistency and longevity in the middle of the park. Without Keane, the club would not have won what they did.

Roy Keane's Manchester United Career Appearances 477 Goals 51 Assists 39 Total Trophies 17

1 Paul Scholes

Played for Man United from 1993-2011 & 2012-2013