As one of the most successful clubs of all time, Manchester United have completed football over the years. From the Champions League to the Premier League, they have dominated the sport, always creating a legacy for the next generation.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013, it's been a downward spiral for the Red Devils, with ownership issues and poor planning leading the club to a rotten drought of major glory. However, that only helps fans act nostalgically about the 'good times' previously.

In the hardest competitions in the world, teams must have two world-class centre-backs to even think about winning it. Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest centre-backs in Man United's history, most of whom played a key role in walking away with some of the most-prized trophies around the globe.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - Players who could perform consistently over decades are ranked higher.

Clean Sheets and goals conceded - If they performed well statistically, they have been included on the list.

Best Man United Centre-Backs Ever Rank Player Years Playing 1. Bill Foulkes 1951-1970 2. Rio Ferdinand 2002-2014 3. Nemanja Vidic 2006-2014 4. Jaap Stam 1998-2001 5. Gary Pallister 1989-1998 6. Steve Bruce 1987-1996 7. Martin Buchan 1972-1983 8. Allenby Chilton 1938-1955 9. Mark Jones 1950-1958

9 Mark Jones

Manchester United career span: 1950-1958

To begin, football was completely different in the 1950s and Mark Jones played a key role in Man United's success. After winning it as a youngster in 1952, when they triumphed again four years later, Jones was a regular first-team player, making 42 appearances during the league campaign.

It was a similar story when they won the title again a year later, as he helped them create a formidable and unified defence. Dominant in the air and capable of outmuscling some of the best attackers in the world, Jones was always held in high regard.

Mark Jones' Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1950-1958 Appearances 103 Major Honours First Division (x3), Community Shield

8 Allenby Chilton

Manchester United career span: 1938-1955

Meanwhile, in the decade beforehand, Allenby Chilton excelled for Man United, although his career was put on hold due to World War II. Over a 17-year career, he made 352 appearances – and he was seen as a versatile defender who always looked comfortable in the backline.

He won the 1948 FA Cup and triumphed in the First Division four years later. Meanwhile, Chilton was made club captain from 1953 onwards, symbolising his experience and importance to the club. Remarkably, he was replaced by the previous entry, Jones, who was seen as one of the rising 'Busby Babes'.

Allenby Chilton's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1938-1955 Appearances 352 Major Honours First Division, FA Cup, Community Shield

7 Martin Buchan

Manchester United career span: 1972-1983

Compared to their success in the 1990s and 2000s, Man United's team in the 1970s was one that is frequently forgotten. They never managed to win the First Division – and they even had a season in the second tier of football. This came at the start of Martin Buchan's time at the club, but he quickly cemented his place in history.

As a classy and reliable centre-half, he was seen as an inspirational captain who always fought for the badge. He was made skipper at the age of 20, which saw him lead the Red Devils to victory over Liverpool in the 1977 FA Cup final, becoming the first man to captain a team to success in both the English and Scottish FA Cup finals.

Martin Buchan's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1972-1983 Appearances 376 Major Honours FA Cup

6 Steve Bruce

Manchester United career span: 1987-1996

Steve Bruce might be famous now for being a dull, lacklustre and unpopular manager by his former clubs in the modern day, but that was not the case during his playing career. Perhaps foreshadowing his preference to defend as a manager, Bruce was a world-class centre-back, who always used his aerial presence in the box to score his fair share of goals as well.

His partnership with Gary Pallister gave the Red Devils a foundation to build from in the 1990s, which eventually saw him and the side win the Premier League three times and the FA Cup three times. Remarkably, he is also one of the best English players never to have been capped by his country.

Steve Bruce's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1987-1996 Appearances 309 Major Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x3), EFL Cup, European Cup Winners Cup, European Super Cup

5 Gary Pallister

Manchester United career span: 1989-1998

Bruce's partner, Gary Pallister, was another rock-solid option for Man United. Acting like two peas in a pod, it was almost impossible to separate the duo, with Pallister only pipping his partner on this list due to winning an extra Premier League.

Arriving in 1989 from Middlesbrough for £2.3m - a national record for a defender at the time - Pallister quickly showcased his talents. In 1990, they won the FA Cup, whilst they eventually triumphed in the Premier League from 1993 onwards. He clocked up 317 appearances and was named PFA Player of the Year in 1992, whilst he left a year early to taste treble delight.

Gary Pallister's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1989-1998 Appearances 317 Major Honours Premier League (x4), FA Cup (x3) EFL Cup, European Cup Winners Cup, European Super Cup

4 Jaap Stam

Manchester United career span: 1998-2001

The rock of Kampen. Jaap Stam, despite being at Man United for just three years, was one of the most feared players in the world. He also only made 79 appearances, but his impact is still felt today, with defenders always looking to him for inspiration in the backline.

At Old Trafford, he won three league titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup – and this saw him voted the best defender in the Champions League two years in a row. Always using his height and strength to advantage, Stam was also positionally aware for every second of the match. It's why he's seen as one of the best defenders of all time.

Jaap Stam's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1998-2001 Appearances 79 Major Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup, Champions League

3 Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United career span: 2006-2014

From one aggressive defender to another, Nemanja Vidic was never afraid of rushing into an aggressive slide tackle. Some might suggest it was actually too much, but it helped the Red Devils excel in a multitude of competitions. Across an eight-year career at Old Trafford, Vidic completed football, winning the Premier League five times alongside the Champions League.

He was made club captain in 2010 to solidify his place in history, yet the Serbian will always be remembered for his aggressive nature. If an attacker was one-on-one with him, they rarely got past him.

Nemanja Vidic's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 2006-2014 Appearances 211 Major Honours Premier League (x5), EFL Cup (x3), Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup

2 Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United career span: 2002-2014

Very few defenders have ever understood a club as much as Rio Ferdinand at Man United. Arriving in 2002 from rivals Leeds, the legendary centre-back quickly cemented the position as his own. He was quick, fantastic when trying to play out from the back and never afraid of being on the ball. A modern-day defender before the modern day, some may say.

During a career which saw him win the Premier League six times as well as countless other trophies, Ferdinand also created a formidable partnership with Vidic. Man United have not come close to replicating it since, but that's hardly surprising when both were two of the best defenders of the Premier League era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: When Ferdinand joined in 2002 for £30m, he became the world's most expensive defender at the time.

Rio Ferdinand's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 2002-2014 Appearances 312 Major Honours Premier League (x6), EFL Cup (x2), UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup

1 Bill Foulkes

Manchester United career span: 1951-1970

Finally, despite being more unknown than both Vidic and Ferdinand, Bill Foulkes ranks as Man United's greatest centre-back of all time. Remarkably, he was only capped once by England, but across a 19-year spell at Old Trafford, he made 688 appearances, which places him fourth on their all-time list.

Foulkes was part of the title-winning side of 1956, whilst, after surviving the Munich Air Disaster, he took over as captain. Overcoming tragedy, he won the league a further three times whilst also winning the European Cup in 1968. Very few have shown as much perseverance as Foulkes over the years, helping him rank first.